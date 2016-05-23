* Comments by Fed's Williams, Bullard boost dollar vs euro
* Dollar falls vs yen after G7 meeting, Japan trade data
* More Fed speakers, U.S. data awaited
(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 23 The U.S. dollar gained against
the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve officials made hawkish
remarks on monetary policy, while the dollar slipped against the
yen on Japanese trade data and U.S. resistance to currency
intervention from Tokyo.
The euro was last down 0.29 percent against the dollar at
$1.1190. San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on
Monday that the central bank would probably tighten policy a bit
quicker in 2017 than this year, by perhaps one or two more
interest rate hikes.
Also on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
keeping U.S. interest rates too low for too long could cause
financial instability and that stronger market expectations for
a rate rise were "probably good."
Topping the agenda this week is whether U.S. data adds to
the likelihood of a June or July rate increase, with a handful
of appearances by Fed policymakers expected to back the case for
a move within months.
"From the FOMC members, we're getting a consistent message
that some probability should be applied to June-July in terms of
a rate hike, and that does help to keep both pressure on the
dollar to strengthen as well as the front-end of Treasuries to
sell off," said Richard Cochinos, head of European G10 FX
strategy in London.
The dollar was last down 0.71 percent at 109.36 yen after
data on Monday showed Japan's trade balance in April was 823.5
billion yen ($7.50 billion), against economists' forecasts for a
492.8 billion yen increase. Japan logged a trade surplus for the
third consecutive month.
If a country's exports exceed its imports, as Japan's did
recently, there is in theory a high demand for its goods and
therefore for its currency.
Besides the trade data, a Group of Seven finance ministers'
meeting concluded on Saturday with the United States warning
Japan against intervening to weaken the yen, a rift that is
perceived as preventing Tokyo from acting.
"The G7 ... did once again highlight the rift between U.S.
and Japanese policymakers when it comes to currency
interventions," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The strong surplus
number added to the yen's generally positive tone."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.08 percent at 95.407
.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)