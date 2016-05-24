* Dollar hits more than 8-week high vs euro
* Dollar rallies vs yen after falling on Monday
* New U.S. single-family home sales surge in April
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 24 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
level against the euro in more than eight weeks on Tuesday and
rallied against the yen and Swiss franc on increased
expectations for an interest rate hike in coming months from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Investors' anticipation of a rate increase from the Fed in
June or July gained momentum following minutes from the central
bank's April meeting released last week and comments on Monday
from Fed officials signaling a June hike was firmly on the
table.
The Fed should hike interest rates at a mid-June policy
meeting unless data before then shows the U.S. economy is
falling off its positive track, Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said late on Monday.
The euro was last down 0.51 percent against the dollar at
$1.1159, near a session low of $1.1146, its lowest level since
March 24.
The dollar rebounded against the yen after posting its
biggest daily percentage decline against the Japanese currency
in more than three weeks on Monday, and was last up 0.65 percent
at 109.94 yen, just under its session high of 110.04 yen.
"A re-pricing of Fed tightening expectations is the
principal driver of the U.S. dollar's resurgence," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation in New York. "Markets will wax and wane, but
generally speaking, the thrust will be toward dollar gains."
Fed funds futures contracts implied traders expected a 38
percent chance of a rate hike in June, compared with a 30
percent chance on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed new U.S.
single-family home sales surged to a more than eight-year high
in April and prices hit a record high, also supporting the
greenback.
"The blockbuster housing data has added more bullish fuel to
the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.54 percent
against the dollar at $0.7185 after sliding more than 1 percent
to $0.7145, its lowest since early March, as comments from
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens fueled
speculation that interest rates would be cut again.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit an eight-week high of
95.616. The dollar hit a more than 10-week high against the
Swiss franc of 0.9937 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)