(Adds comments, updates prices)
* Dollar hits nearly 10-week high vs euro
* Dollar rallies vs yen after falling on Monday
* New U.S. single-family home sales surge in April
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 24 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
level against the euro in nearly 10 weeks on Tuesday and rallied
against the yen and Swiss franc on increased expectations for an
interest rate hike in coming months from the Federal Reserve.
Investors' anticipation of a rate increase from the Fed in
June or July gained momentum following minutes from the central
bank's April meeting released last week and comments on Monday
from Fed officials signaling a June hike was firmly on the
table.
The euro hit $1.1139 in the afternoon U.S. trading session,
marking a roughly 0.7 percent drop on the day and its lowest
level since March 16.
The dollar rebounded against the yen after posting its
biggest daily percentage decline against the Japanese currency
in more than three weeks on Monday, and was last up 0.68 percent
at 109.97 yen, just under its session high of 110.11 yen.
"There isn't anything that could necessarily hold back the
Fed, and in fact the contrary, data is strengthening," said Atul
Lele, chief investment officer of investment manager Deltec
International Group in Nassau, Bahamas.
Lele said he expected the Fed to hike rates in June or July,
and then again in December, and was bullish on the U.S. dollar.
He expected the euro to fall toward $1.05 over the next 12
months, while the dollar could rise above 115 yen.
Fed funds futures contracts implied traders expected a 34
percent chance of a rate hike in June, compared with a 30
percent chance on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed new U.S.
single-family home sales surged to a more than eight-year high
in April and prices hit a record high, also supporting the
greenback.
"The blockbuster housing data has added more bullish fuel to
the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.61 percent
against the dollar at $0.7180 after sliding more than 1 percent
to $0.7145, its lowest since early March, as comments from
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens fueled
speculation that interest rates would be cut again.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit an eight-week high of 95.647
. The dollar hit a more than 10-week high against the
Swiss franc of 0.9937 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)