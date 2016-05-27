(Recasts with Yellen speech; adds quotes; updates prices)
* Dollar index rises; dollar up against euro and yen
* U.S. 1st-quarter economic growth revised upward
* Payrolls, other data in focus next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 27 The U.S. dollar index hit
two-month highs on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen left the door open to an interest rate increase in the
coming months.
In remarks in Boston, Yellen said a rate increase in the
coming months "would be appropriate," if the economy and labor
market continue to improve.
"She didn't say no, the market took that as a positive sign
for the dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The dollar index rose 0.60 percent to 95.745, the
highest level since March 29. It has surged from a low of 91.919
on May 3.
The euro eased to $1.111, the weakest level since
March 16. The dollar also gained against the yen, to 110.25 yen
, but remained down from last Friday's three-week high of
110.59 yen.
The dollar gained earlier on Friday after U.S. economic
growth was revised upward for the first quarter.
"The headline was a little softer than expected, but not
really anything that dents the outlook for what we've seen from
Fed speakers, which seems to be a bit more hawkish since we've
gotten the release of the April minutes last week," said Martin
Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto.
The minutes from the April meeting showed that Fed officials
felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate
increase in June.
As recently as early May, a Fed rate hike in June was
completely off the agenda. But after a string of stronger data
and the Fed officials' comments, the likelihood of an increase
based on Fed funds futures has reached around 30 percent.
Investors will scrutinize next week's data releases - which
will culminate with the release on June 3 of the employment
report for May - for further signs of whether U.S. growth is
strong enough for the Fed to pull the trigger on a rate
increase.
Wage growth will be a primary focus as inflation continues
to improve, though it remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.
"The trajectory of inflation has clearly turned up and is
being led by wage growth, which is the key determinant to the
Fed wanting to raise monetary policy," Schlossberg said.
Holidays in Britain and the United States are likely to
curtail volumes on Monday.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)