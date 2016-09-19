* Dollar index pulls back from Friday's high
* Dollar falls vs yen on bets BOJ will not weaken yen
* Bets on dovish Fed hurt dollar
* Oil price gains boost commodity currencies
* BOJ, Fed scheduled to meet Sept 20-21
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. dollar fell from
Friday's more than two-week high against a basket of major
currencies on Monday on expectations that any Bank of Japan
action this week would not weaken the yen and the Federal
Reserve would refrain from raising rates.
The BOJ is due to conduct a comprehensive review of its
policy framework, which combines negative interest rates with a
massive asset-buying program. The BOJ and Fed meet on Sept.
20-21.
Speculation is rife that the BOJ will change tack in favor
of a policy mix that ups stimulus while also protecting banks
from the problems generated by negative interest rates on
deposits.
A growing belief that the BOJ will stop short of the
dramatic action needed to weaken its currency, however, sent the
dollar to a six-day low against the yen of 101.59 yen.
The dollar was last down 0.61 percent against the yen at 101.66
yen.
"There is a certain amount of skepticism going into this
meeting that the BOJ has run out of tools," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation in New York.
Doubts that the BOJ is capable of weakening the yen have
grown since the BOJ shocked markets in January by cutting rates
below zero for the first time, which only weakened the currency
temporarily. The yen has since gained more than 16 percent
against the dollar.
Expectations that the Fed would not raise interest rates
this week also weakened the dollar. Traders saw just a 15
percent chance of a rate hike this Wednesday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
While that probability was up slightly from 12 percent on
Friday, expectations are far higher for a rate hike in December,
at more than 56 percent.
"The market is resigned to believe that (the Fed is) not
going to raise rates this week," said Thierry Albert Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd
in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.38 percent at
95.744 after hitting a 15-day high of 96.108 on Friday.
The euro was last up 0.24 percent against the dollar at $1.1180.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian, New
Zealand and Canadian dollars rallied on gains in oil prices. The
Aussie was last up about 1 percent against the dollar at a
six-day high of $0.7568.
