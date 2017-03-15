(Updates prices, adds comment, Fed decision)
* Fed hikes rates, as expected, but keeps 2017 rate
forecasts
* Fed statement seen less hawkish
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar dropped to
two-week lows on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates as expected but did not signal a faster pace of
monetary tightening this year.
"Overall, the Fed statement had a slightly less hawkish tone
than what the market had anticipated," said Bill Northey, chief
investment officer at the private client group of U.S Bank in
Helena, Montana.
"There has been near-term pressure to the dollar simply
because the pace of monetary tightening that has been built into
market expectations has been modestly undershot at this
meeting."
The Fed on Wednesday lifted the target overnight interest
rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1.00
percent.
But further rate increases would only be "gradual," the Fed
said in its policy statement, with officials sticking to their
outlook for two more rate hikes this year and three more in
2018. The Fed lifted rates once in 2016.
Prior to the Fed's decision, investors had been pricing at
least four rate hikes this year.
In mid-afternoon trading, the dollar index fell to two-week
lows and was last 100.97, down 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)