* Dollar recovers after strong unemployment, business data
* Yen, Swiss franc retreat after multi-month highs vs dollar
* Brazilian real falls 7 percent
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. dollar reversed early
losses against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data put the focus back on
a widely anticipated increase in interest rates by the Federal
Reserve.
The Swiss franc and Japanese yen, both of which are favored
as safe-haven investments during times of uncertainty,
surrendered gains against the greenback after the number of
Americans receiving jobless benefits fell to a 28-year low and
the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's Business Index came in at
double economists' expectations.
"The U.S. economy is offering a welcome distraction to the
negative news flows out of Washington," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. "The readings on jobless claims and the Philly Fed
index back expectations for faster (second-quarter) growth and a
Fed rate hike next month."
Expectations for a rate increase by the Fed had eased in the
wake of lackluster data on U.S. inflation and economic growth in
recent weeks, as well as President Donald Trump's firing of FBI
Director James Comey and news of possible ties between members
of Trump's administration and Russia.
Manimbo said he expected the data could help revive investor
expectations for a rate hike when the Fed meets next, on June
13-14.
The dollar got a boost in afternoon trading from a spike
higher in U.S. Treasury yields that coincided with session highs
in U.S. stocks, which rebounded from their worst day in more
than eight months.
The dollar rose 0.65 percent against the yen, which
registered its biggest daily gain against the dollar since July
on Wednesday. The greenback earlier touched a more than
three-week low against the Japanese currency.
The euro fell 0.55 percent against the dollar, to
$1.1095.
The Swiss franc earlier hit its strongest level
against the dollar since Trump's election in November. It was
last down 0.15 percent.
The British pound fell 0.25 percent against the
dollar, to $1.2931, tumbling after what analysts said was likely
a technical selloff. Sterling had broken through $1.30 for the
first time in nearly eight months.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six currencies, rose 0.35 percent.
The Brazilian real fell more than 8 percent on news
that President Michel Temer was recorded discussing payments to
silence testimony by a potential witness in a wide-ranging
corruption probe known as Lava Jato. The dollar was
last up 6.1 percent at 3.33 reais.
