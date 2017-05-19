* Dollar index poised for weekly decline of 2 percent
* Euro hits 6-month high
* Dollar adds losses after report White House official is
person of interest in Russia investigation
* Dollar falls vs emerging market currencies
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 19 The U.S. dollar fell on Friday,
for its worst week since April 2016 against a basket of major
currencies, having surrendered the gains made since Donald Trump
was elected U.S. president.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six world currencies, has shed more than 2 percent
this week. On Friday, it fell 0.75 percent, hitting its
lowest since Nov. 9, the day after the U.S. election.
Uproar over Trump's recent firing of FBI Director James
Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into possible links
between the president's team and Russia, has pressured the
dollar.
"The dollar overall, across the board, has been getting beat
up this week and a lot of that has to do with the political risk
here in DC," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Inc
in Washington. "While we saw a little bit of a reprieve
yesterday, we’re right back on that dollar weakness train."
The U.S. currency has also suffered from a resurgent euro,
which has the largest weighting in the dollar index. The single
currency has gained more than 2.5 percent this week, headed for
its best performance since February 2016. It rose 0.95 percent
on Friday to a six-month high of $1.1205.
The advance of the euro was spurred by a possible winding
down of the European Central Bank's expansive monetary stimulus
program, said analysts, with recent data pointing to a robust
recovery in the euro zone.
Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the dollar fell 0.45
percent, touching a six-month low. It was on track for its
largest weekly percentage fall since February 2016.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent against the yen to 111.14
and had its first weekly drop in five against the Japanese
currency.
The dollar moved broadly lower after a report that a senior
White House adviser is a person of interest in the investigation
into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and
Russia.
The greenback also sank against emerging market currencies,
which were dragged lower on Thursday by news that Brazilian
President Michel Temer had been recorded offering bribes to
silence testimony by a potential witness in the country's
wide-ranging corruption probe.
The dollar fell 3.3 percent against the Brazilian real
.
Oil-linked emerging market currencies like the Mexican
and Colombian pesos and the Russian rouble
gained around 1 percent versus the dollar, also boosted by a
rise in oil prices.
