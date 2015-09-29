* Dollar back near 120.00 yen, off low around 119.24
* Firmer close on Wall Street could help Asian stock
sentiment
* Yellen gives welcome remarks at conference later
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Demand for the safe-haven yen
eased early on Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a rout
and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders said
month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is likely
to remain a feature.
The dollar fetched 119.85 yen, having turned around
from a low of 119.24. The euro stood at 134.82 yen,
off Tuesday's trough of 134.24. The Australian dollar was back
near 84.00 yen, up from a three-week low of 82.76.
U.S. stocks managed to end higher in a choppy session on
Tuesday, while European stocks partially recouped their earlier
steep losses, raising expectations that Asia can also recover
from Tuesday's hammering.
Worries about slower Chinese economic growth, and in turn
the health of the global economy, combined with uncertainty over
the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates have unsettled
financial markets.
A meltdown in Glencore stocks on Monday highlighted
those jittery nerves, although shares in the Swiss-based trader
and miner managed a rebound on Tuesday.
Some traders also pointed to an encouraging improvement in
U.S. consumer sentiment and euro zone economic sentiment as well
as a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut in India as factors
helping to soothe markets.
Against the greenback, the common currency bought $1.1250
, off a high of $1.1282. As a result, the dollar index
has drifted up to 95.922, from a low of 95.708.
Yet, it remained well off a one-month peak of 96.700 set on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door
open to a U.S. rate hike later this year.
A string of Fed speakers since then have also made clear the
Fed is closer to delivering its first hike in nearly a decade,
though the timing of such a move remained unclear.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday could help
strengthen, or weaken, the case for a 2015 lift-off. In any
case, the outcome of the report should set the tone for the
dollar.
The market will also be keeping an eye on Yellen, who is due
to give welcome remarks at a conference later on Wednesday.
"If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of risk
aversion, then she may tweak the message from last Friday," said
Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia
Bank.
In the meantime, traders in Asia will have to contend with
economic data out of Japan and Australia.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)