* Yen firms slightly as BOJ tankan sends mixed signals
* Eurozone inflation report pressures euro
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 1 Major currencies remained in
familiar ranges on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of
surveys on Chinese manufacturing activity later in the session
and key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The euro remained under pressure after a downbeat eurozone
inflation report, while the yen firmed slightly in early Asian
after the Bank of Japan's tankan corporate sentiment survey
contained both positive and worrying signs.
Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened, leading
some to bet that the central bank could take further stimulus
steps, but service-sector sentiment improved for fourth straight
quarters to hit the highest level in more than two decades, the
closely watched central bank survey showed.
The dollar was buying 119.86 yen, down slightly from
late U.S. trading but well below last week's high of 121.24. The
euro slipped about 0.1 percent to 133.90 yen.
China's official China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
September will be released, in addition to the private
Caixin/Markit final PMI figure. The preliminary, or "flash"
number, of 47.0 indicated a contraction in factory activity to
6-1/2 year lows.
China will also begin its one-week string of National Day
holidays on Thursday.
"With the world so sensitive to China's growth prospects,
today's manufacturing and services reports could drive
sentiment," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Ltd in
Melbourne, said in a note to clients.
The U.S. Federal Reserve opted to refrain from raising
interest rates for the first time since 2006 at its meeting last
month, citing worries about the global economy, particularly
China. But an improving U.S. employment situation could prompt
the central bank to hike as early as this month.
Economists expect Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to
show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according
to a Reuters poll.
The latest ADP data released overnight supported these
expectations, showing U.S. private-sector employers added
200,000 jobs.
Against the dollar, the euro shed about 0.1 percent to
$1.1171.
Eurozone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September, falling short of expectations and well below the
European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent. That
raised expectations that the ECB might decided to take further
easing measures.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)