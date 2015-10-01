* Downbeat China PMI surveys slightly better than some
expected
* Yen wavers as Bank of Japan's tankan sends mixed signals
* Eurozone inflation report keeps pressure on euro
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 1 The dollar firmed on Thursday after
China manufacturing surveys were just a smidgen better than some
had expected, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead
of key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The euro remained under pressure after a downbeat eurozone
inflation report, while the yen faced mixed signals after Bank
of Japan's tankan corporate sentiment survey contained both
positive and worrying signs.
But the China surveys were the session's main event. The
final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) edged down to 47.2 in September, slightly up from a
preliminary reading of 47.0, but still marking its lowest
reading since March 2009 and a deterioration from August's 47.3.
China's official PMI released separately inched up to 49.8
in September from the previous month's reading of 49.7, though
it still showed contraction for the second straight month.
"The China readings were almost flat, not really an
improvement, but a few people might have used the figures as an
excuse to increase dollar-long positions with China closed
today," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
China began its one-week string of National Day holidays on
Thursday.
"The big picture is still that the outlook for the global
economy remains very subdued, mainly due to weak Chinese
growth," Murata said.
The dollar was buying 120.22 yen, up about 0.3
percent from late U.S. trading, erasing early slight losses.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rival currencies, was up about 0.1
percent at 96.395.
The yen largely shrugged off mixed signals from the BOJ's
closely watched tankan survey showing that confidence at big
Japanese manufacturers worsened, leading some to bet that the
central bank could take further stimulus steps. But
service-sector sentiment improved for the fourth straight
quarter to hit the highest level in more than two decades.
Market attention was locked on to the China surveys after
the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to refrain from raising interest
rates for the first time since 2006 at its meeting last month,
citing worries about the global economy, particularly China.
But some investors believe that an improving U.S. employment
situation could prompt the central bank to hike as early as this
month.
Economists expect Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to
show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according
to a Reuters poll.
The latest ADP data released overnight supported these
expectations, showing U.S. private-sector employers added
200,000 jobs.
Against the dollar, the euro shed about 0.2 percent to
$1.1151, and also slipped about 0.1 percent to 134.03 yen
.
Eurozone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September, falling short of expectations and well below the
European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent. That
raised expectations that the ECB might decided to take further
easing measures.
The Australian dollar was up 0.6 percent at
$0.7058, well above this week's low of $0.6984, extending gains
after the Chinese surveys. China is a key export market for
Australia's resources, and is often a proxy for China plays.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)