By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 5 The dollar nursed losses on Monday, edging away from a near two-week low against a basket of currencies it marked in the previous session after weak U.S. jobs data led traders to pare bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates as early as this month.

The key nonfarm payrolls report showed that employers added only 142,000 jobs last month, falling far short of economists' consensus expectation for a rise of 203,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll. Moreover, the August figures were revised sharply lower.

That raised doubts that the U.S. economy was strong enough to justify the Fed's long-awaited interest rate increase, which would be the first since 2006.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slid to 95.218 on Friday, its lowest level since Sept. 21. It last stood at 95.755, above that low but still down about 0.1 percent from Friday's late U.S. trade.

While the Fed is still expected to be the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the near future, uncertainty about the timing of this hike has kept the dollar locked in ranges.

"The yen's upside is heavy," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo, and volatility underscores the extent to which traders expect the Japanese currency to remain rangebound against the dollar for a while.

One-month dollar/yen implied volatility, which measures the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the yen, was around 10.5 percent on Monday, failing to get much of a lift from the Friday's payrolls disappointment and far below two-year highs above 13 percent as recently as August.

In contrast with the Fed, some investors believe the Bank of Japan could unveil further easing steps as early as the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Wednesday, which has curbed the yen's upside.

"Although in the U.S. the FOMC is expected to delay its first rate hike until the first quarter next year, after last week's NFP report, we continue to believe that the U.S. economy is one of the few capable of generating inflation due to a relative tight labour market," strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients.

"Deteriorating growth and weakening inflation outlook in Japan increased the pressure for the BOJ to act early," they said, adding that they now expect Japan's central bank to take additional stimulus steps at its October 30 meeting rather than its meeting in April 2016.

The dollar was buying 120.01 yen, up about 0.1 percent and moving away from Friday's low of 118.68 yen, its lowest since Sept. 7. The euro was trading at 134.80 yen , up about 0.3 percent.

The euro also bought $1.1233, up 0.2 percent, after it popped to a nearly two-week high of $1.1319 on Friday.

Investors had increasingly been betting the Fed would hike rates. After bullish bets on the dollar fell to their lowest level in more than a year, they rose in the week ended Sept. 29, the first increase in dollar-long positions in three weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)