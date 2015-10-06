* Aussie hits 2-week high after RBA stands pat on policy
* Dollar hovers near 1-week high vs yen, risk appetite
supports
* Some see conclusion of TPP talks weighing on yen
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 6 The dollar stood tall versus the
yen on Tuesday as improving investor risk appetite worked
against the safe-haven Japanese currency, which was also under
pressure from the prospect of the Bank of Japan eventually
easing monetary policy.
Better risk appetite in turn helped the Australian dollar to
a 2-week high, with the Aussie further boosted when the Reserve
Bank of Australia held rates steady for a fifth month.
The Australian dollar was up 0.4 percent at $0.7114
after touching a 2-week peak of $0.7120.
Australia's central bank kept its cash rate unchanged at a
record low 2.0 percent on Tuesday for a fifth straight month in
a widely expected decision as it waited to judge the impact of
past easings.
"It is difficult to see why the Aussie responded to the RBA
decision. There were expectations in some quarters that the RBA
would touch upon a further cut, which was not really the case,"
said Masashi Murata, a senior strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
"The Aussie's rise does not look sustainable. The statements
were by no means hawkish and the RBA clearly stated that
monetary policy needed to be accommodative," he said.
Buoyed by the Aussie's rise, the New Zealand dollar advanced
0.2 percent to $0.6503 and edged back to a 6-week high
of $0.6532 struck on Monday.
Elsewhere, the dollar fetched 120.44 yen after
gaining 0.5 percent overnight to touch a 1-week high of 120.55.
Investor risk appetite improved after last Friday's weak
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was seen cutting the chances of the
Federal Reserve hiking interest rates this year.
Even as the Fed could be forced to hold off tightening this
year, the policy divergence theme that has supported the
greenback remained in place.
Following a two-day meeting the BOJ makes a policy decision
on Wednesday and the market will be watching for any hints of
further easing.
Inflation has undershot central bank forecasts in Japan and
there has been speculation that the BOJ could downgrade its
growth and economic forecasts this week, leaving the door open
for more monetary easing later in October.
Analysts also saw the yen coming under longer-term pressure
against the dollar after 12 Pacific Rim countries, including the
United States and Japan, finally reached the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) pact on Monday.
Seen as the most ambitious trade pact in a generation, TPP
aims to liberalize commerce in 40 percent of the world's
economy.
While TPP negotiations were still underway, the dollar's
approach to 125 yen was seen as politically undesirable as such
gains were seen stimulating those on both sides of the Pacific
opposed to the talks.
Osamu Takashima, head of FX strategy at Citigroup Securities
in Tokyo, reckoned that scrutiny of the stronger dollar should
ease now that the negotiations are over.
Takashima also suggested that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government could try to drum up popularity, which sagged when
Abe recently pushed through controversial national security
laws, by compiling economic packages while mustering the BOJ's
help as well.
"We believe both are essentially negative for the Japanese
currency," he wrote.
The euro was nearly flat at $1.1184 after dipping 0.2
percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)