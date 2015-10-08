* Fed minutes show policymakers cautious about hiking rates
* Dollar index falls to three-week lows
* Commodity currencies among best performers
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 9 The dollar started trade in Asia
on Friday under a cloud, having come under renewed pressure
after minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting
reinforced doubts that the central bank will hike interest rates
this year.
The minutes revealed a deeply cautious central bank that
delayed a long-anticipated tightening because policymakers
wanted to make sure that a global economic slowdown would not
threaten to derail a U.S. recovery.
"The minutes were viewed as mirroring the dovish tone to the
September 17 Fed statement rather than the more hawkish message
delivered by a number of Fed speakers in the aftermath of the
meeting," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar index briefly dipped below 95.000 for the
first time since Sept. 19, but edged back to 95.226. It was down
0.6 percent for the week so far, taking losses over the past two
weeks to about 1.0 percent.
The euro fetched $1.1291, having reached a three-week
high of $1.1328 overnight. Against the yen, the greenback
drifted down to 119.91, but remained within a well-worn
119.00-121.00 range seen in the past few weeks.
Commodity currencies were the winners, with the Australian
and New Zealand dollars on the verge of making new highs.
The Aussie traded at $0.7254, after coming within a
whisker of its September peak of $0.7280. A break above would
take it back to levels last seen in late August.
The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6660, having come close
to its August peak of $0.6708. It has rallied around 7 percent
since finding a floor at $0.6235 on Sept. 23.
The 'dovish' minutes also inspired gains on Wall Street and
for risk assets, sitting at odds with the Fed's concerns about
the health of the global economy.
Data out of Germany on Thursday was sobering, showing
exports in Europe's largest economy plunged in August by the
most since the height of the global financial crisis.
There is little in the way of market-moving economic data
out of Asia on Friday. Australian home loan figures at 0030 GMT
could provide a bit of distraction, but are unlikely to change
the course of the broader market.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on Chinese markets and
whether stocks there can sustain Thursday's bounce.
