* Fading expectations of October Fed hike weigh on greenback
* Dollar/yen 1-month volatility falls to lowest since August
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 13 The dollar languished around
three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as
expectations faded that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike
interest rates as early as this month.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major counterparts, edged slightly
higher in early Asian trade to 94.893, but remained close to its
overnight low of 94.619.
"More investors are starting to believe that the Federal
Reserve could delay lift-off until 2016 and this view is
weighing heavily on the currency," Kathy Lien, managing director
of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, said in a note to
clients.
While Lien remains a long-term dollar bull who believes that
the Fed has delayed and not cancelled its plans to raise
interest rates for the first time since 2006, in the short term,
she said, "this could be another painful week for the
greenback."
Forty-six of 66 foreign exchange strategists surveyed by
Reuters last week said a further delay posed a significant risk
to dollar strength and two said the risk was very significant.
The U.S. central bank will hold just two more policy
meetings in 2015: on Oct. 27-28, and then in December.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that
the central bank will have a "lot more" data to ponder at its
December review than at its meeting later this month.
Market activity was light on Monday due to the U.S. Columbus
Day holiday, which shut U.S. bond markets. Monday was also a
national holiday in Japan.
Against the yen, the dollar was up at 120.05 yen,
solidly in the middle of its well-worn range against the
Japanese unit.
One-month dollar/yen implied volatility, which
measures the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the yen,
stood at 8.475 percent, its lowest since Aug. 21, and far below
two-year highs above 13 percent touched as recently as late
August.
The euro was steady at $1.1355, after scaling a
three-week peak of $1.1397 on Monday.
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 136.29.
The Australian dollar edged down 0.2 percent to $0.7344
, after rising as high as high as $0.7382 on Monday, its
highest since late August.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)