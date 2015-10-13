* Aussie, kiwi drop as commodity prices fall
* Dollar index near 3 1/2-week low
* Focus on China inflation data, MAS
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 14 Commodity currencies were on the
defensive on Wednesday, following the retreat of global equity
and commodity prices on Tuesday from early October's sharp rally
when disappointing Chinese import data triggered profit-taking.
The dollar also slipped slightly, hitting a 3 1/2-week low
against a basket of currencies, as traders pushed back
expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve further
into 2016.
The Aussie shed 0.4 percent in early trade to fetch $0.7211
, having fallen further from Monday's two-month peak of
$.07382.
Similarly, the New Zealand unit dipped to $0.6641
from Monday's 2 1/2-month high of $0.6740.
A big focus in Asia is price growth data from China, which
is expected to show consumer inflation easing to 1.8 percent in
September from 2.0 percent in August.
"Today the focus is on inflation data in China and how Asian
shares will react to that," said Osao Iizuka, chief dealer at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Asian shares slipped from two-month high on Tuesday under
the weight of falls in oil and other commodity prices and as
data showed Chinese imports fell 20 percent in September.
Another focus in Asia is the policy announcement from
Singapore's central bank and the country's flash GDP estimate,
due at midnight GMT.
The central bank is expected to ease its policy to support
an economy that may have slipped into a recession in the third
quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis.
A softer Singapore dollar has tended to depress other
currencies in the region including the Australian and New
Zealand dollar.
The U.S. dollar's weakness against other major currencies
has not been helped by the latest comments from Fed officials.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo told CNBC television he does not
expect the economy to be ready for a rate hike this year, while
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said an October rate rise
is unlikely.
The dollar index dipped to 94.539 on Tuesday, its lowest
since Sept 18 and last stood at 94.743, flat from late
U.S. levels on Tuesday but down slightly so far this week.
The yen ticked up to 119.55 yen per dollar, its
highest since Oct. 2, though the currency was capped by
expectations that the Bank of Japan could unleash stimulus at
the end of this month.
The euro rose to $1.1411, its highest in 3 1/2 weeks on
Tuesday and last stood at $1.1380, with its Sept 18 high
of $1.1460 seen as a possible target.
Sterling lost momentum after a surprise fall in British
consumer prices in September further reduced expectations of a
rate hike by the Bank of England.
The pound fell to $1.5245, down from a three-week
high of $1.5388 hit earlier on Tuesday on the back of
SABMiller's acceptance of a cash and share offer from
Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer.
The pound fell to an eight-month low of 74.93 pence per euro
on Tuesday. It last stood at 74.62.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)