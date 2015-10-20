* Dollar index pulls further away from last week's 7-week
lows
* ECB will meet on Thursday and could signal future steps
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 20 The dollar held firm against the
euro on Tuesday after marking a 10-day high ahead of this week's
European Central Bank meeting, which some investors believe
could set the stage for additional stimulus later this year.
The euro edged slightly down against the dollar in early
Asian trading to $1.1325, after dropping as low as
$1.1306 on Monday.
That helped the dollar gain against a basket of six rival
currencies, with the dollar index slightly higher at 94.943
, moving well away from last week's seven-week low of
93.806.
The ECB will meet on Thursday, against a backdrop of
deflationary pressure. Lower oil prices helped push euro zone
consumer prices into negative territory last month, which some
believe could prompt the ECB to eventually expand or extend its
asset purchase programme.
Many economists believe such a move is most likely to come
in December, if the ECB's quarterly economic forecasts due early
that month prove disappointing.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to extend its
plan to buy 60 billion euros of assets a month of mostly
government bonds beyond its planned end-date of September 2016.
"We're thinking they'll probably extend that date, but
we're not expecting it until the December meeting," Jennifer
Vail, head of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Portland, Oregon, said by phone.
"The extension is the most likely path for the ECB. I think
increasing the size of current purchases would be problematic,"
she said.
After the ECB, investors' main focus will be the U.S.
Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Oct. 27-28.
Investors remain divided about whether the U.S. central bank
will deliver its first rate hike since 2006. Interest rate
futures indicated on Monday that traders were pricing in a 52
percent chance of the Fed raising rates in March 2016, according
to the CME Group FedWatch.
Fed officials have been sending mixed messages to markets in
recent weeks. Chief Janet Yellen and some others have said they
expect a rate hike will be needed by the end of this year, while
other officials have expressed caution in light of looming risks
that a slowing global economy could threaten the U.S. outlook.
"I do see the time to start raising rates in the near
future, from my perspective," San Francisco Fed President John
Williams said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Monday.
The yen, meanwhile, was treading water in its recent ranges,
as investors pondered whether or not the Bank of Japan would
take or signal further stimulus steps later this month to
bolster the flagging economic recovery.
The dollar was buying 119.46 yen, nearly unchanged
from late U.S. trade.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)