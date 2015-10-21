* ECB lending data tempers prospects for further ECB easing
* Loonie firms with Canada elections out of the way, BOC
awaited
* Kiwi hits 1-week low as milk prices slip
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 21 The euro firmed against the dollar
early on Wednesday after solid euro zone data tempered prospects
of the European Central Bank delivering additional stimulus
before year-end.
ECB data on Tuesday showed euro zone banks had loosened
their lending standards more than expected over the last few
months despite the recent global market volatility.
That lessened the need for the ECB to ramp up its 1 trillion
euro ($1.14 trillion) asset purchase programme, pushing up
German bond yields and putting a floor under the recently shaky
euro.
Additionally, current account data from the euro zone showed
brisk portfolio inflows, a factor that has propped up the common
currency in recent months.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1353, adding to
Tuesday's modest gains after it had struck a 10-day trough of
$1.1306 at the start of the week.
Comments from an ECB policymaker earlier in the week had
raised expectations that the central bank would open the door
for further easing steps.
Analysts believe the euro is still prone to volatility ahead
of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday. While the ECB may not
ease this month, markets remain guarded over the possibility of
the central bank hinting of more stimulus steps later this year.
"Although the ECB is widely expected to stand pat on policy
on Thursday, the euro risks weakening again on persisting
worries about further easing," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a senior
strategist at Monex in Tokyo.
The dollar was little changed at 119.80 yen after
edging up 0.3 percent overnight in range-bound trading.
The Canadian dollar steadied as the conclusion of Canada's
elections, in which Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won a shock
victory, removed an element of near-term uncertainty that had
knocked the loonie prior to the votes.
Focus has now turned to the Bank of Canada's policy decision
due later on Wednesday. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters
see the BOC keeping interest rates unchanged.
The dollar stood little changed at C$1.2987 after
rising to as high as C$1.3048 on Tuesday.
The New Zealand dollar was on the defensive after a fall in
international milk prices during a second auction held this
month by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's largest dairy
exporter.
The kiwi traded at $0.6753 after striking a 1-week
low of $0.6736.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
