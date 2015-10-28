* Dollar index not far from 2 1/2-month high hit on Friday
* US durable goods, consumer confidence below market
expectations
* Sterling steadies after marking 2-week low after soft UK
GDP
* Aussie skids over 1 pct to 3-week low on soft inflation
data
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 28 The dollar edged closer to a
2-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as
traders awaited clues from the Federal Reserve about the timing
of a U.S. interest rate increase.
A rate hike at the Fed's two-day policy meeting which ends
later on Wednesday is virtually priced out due to underlying
concerns over a slowdown in China and the broader impact on
global growth.
But many investors still expect the Fed to indicate that
interest rates could rise as early as December.
Ahead of the Fed outcome, the dollar index has moved in a
narrow range this week.
The index, which gauges the greenback against six rival
currencies, stood at 96.958 , up about 0.1 percent
from late U.S. trade and not far from a 2 1/2-month peak of
97.201 scaled on Friday.
"Heading in to the FOMC, it's fair to say that market
consensus is that there will be no change, but if there's any
risk, it would be toward a hike, so therefore, intuitively, if
you needed to put your cash somewhere, your safest bet would be
the dollar today," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign
exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"Tomorrow, we could be looking at all different big figures
in all different currencies," he said. "But even though the U.S.
numbers last night were quite bad, the dollar was still able to
maintain support."
Tuesday's U.S. economic data did not back the case for a
rate hike, with both durable goods orders and consumer sentiment
falling short of market expectations.
"Recently, we had a run of soft U.S. data, retail sales,
industrial output, trade and now durable goods. None of these
really support a rate hike," said Masatoshi Omata, senior client
manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
Non-defense U.S. capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.3
percent last month, against median forecast of a flat reading,
with August figure also downwardly revised to a 1.6 percent
decline.
Separately, the Conference Board's consumer sentiment index
fell to 97.6 this month from a reading of 102.6 in September,
despite median forecast of a small rise to 103.0.
The euro, which was knocked by European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi's surprisingly dovish stance last week that
opened the door to further monetary easing in December, fell
about 0.1 percent to $1.1034. But the single currency stayed
above Monday's 2-1/2-month low of $1.0989.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said late on
Tuesday in Mexico that the bank may need to cut its deposit rate
further if inflation rises towards its target more slowly than
previous expected.
"The German two-year yields are already trading at around
minus 0.3 percent. You could say that a 0.1 percentage point cut
in deposit facility rate to minus 0.3 percent is already priced
in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Monex
Securities.
The yen stood at 120.41 to the dollar, having risen
to this week's high of 120.16 on Tuesday after the
below-expected U.S. durable goods orders data.
The Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Friday also looms
large for the yen, with traders split on whether Japan's central
bank will expand its stimulus.
The BOJ is set to cut its price forecasts in a semi-annual
report which is also due on Friday, but even in light of this,
many BOJ officials would prefer to hold off on expanding the
bank's massive stimulus programme.
The Australian dollar tumbled more than 1 percent to a
three-week low of $0.7109, after surprisingly soft
Australia's inflation data bolstered expectations of a rate cut
by the central bank next week. It last stood at $0.7120, down
nearly 1 percent.
The British pound steadied after it slipped to a two-week
low on Tuesday after data showed Britain's economy slowed more
than expected in the third quarter, fuelling concern that a
period of rapid expansion is coming to an end.
Gross domestic product growth slackened to 0.5 percent in
the three months to September from 0.7 percent in the previous
quarter. Economists had forecast a drop to 0.6 percent.
Sterling fell to $1.5283 on Tuesday, having slipped
1.5 percent from one-month high of $1.5510 touched last
Thursday. It last stood at $1.5302.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)