* Dollar little changed vs euro and yen
* Market takes global manufacturing surveys in its stride
* Cut or not, RBA rate decision awaited
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 3 The dollar, euro and yen started
trade on Tuesday in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways
as uninspired traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the
latest readings on global manufacturing activity failed to
provide fresh impetus.
The dollar index was barely changed at 96.884 after
drifting between 96.635 and 96.965 all of Monday. The euro
was hemmed in a tight $1.1000 to $1.1053 range and last
stood at $1.1015.
Against the yen, the greenback was equally restrained at
120.78 with Japan on holiday, while the euro was a touch
firmer near 133.00.
A crop of industry surveys on Monday pointed to another
subdued month for manufacturers across the globe, though a rise
in new orders offered hope the United States might have seen its
worst.
"Currencies, for the most part, took a back seat in a
largely so-so session for broader financial markets... investors
appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of bigger event risks
later in the week," said Raiko Shareef, currency strategist at
BNZ.
U.S. jobs data on Friday is the key feature for the week. On
Tuesday, the spotlight falls on an interest rate review by the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), where a decision to hold or cut
remains too close to call.
The RBA will announce its decision at 0330 GMT.
The Australian dollar appeared to be counting on the central
bank to maintain the status quo, rising to $0.7145 from
Monday's trough of $0.7105.
"The house view is for the RBA to keep its policy rate on
hold at 2.0 percent. This will temporarily lift Australian swap
rates and AUD," said Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
Debt markets imply just under a 50-50 chance of a rate cut,
so a move would definitely trigger a big price response.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)