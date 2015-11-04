(Removes extraneous word in the lead)
* Dollar slightly firmer against euro, yen
* ECB willing and able to act if needed at December review
* Aussie outperforms, double whammy hits kiwi hard
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 4 The dollar held on to modest gains
on Wednesday having firmed against the euro and yen on rising
Treasury yields, but it was the contrasting fortunes of the
Antipodean currencies that stole the show.
A further decline in dairy prices and soft jobs data all but
sealed the kiwi's fate as the worst major performer, while a
slightly more upbeat outlook on the economy by Australia's
central bank put a spring in the Aussie's step.
The dollar index last stood at 97.190, having drifted
up 0.3 percent on Tuesday. The euro dipped to $1.0965
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated
that further easing was on the table for December.
Against the yen, the greenback popped above 121.00,
pulling away from a low of 120.60.
"The U.S. dollar and U.S. interest rates rose without any
apparent news catalysts. U.S. 10 year treasury yields rose from
2.16 percent to 2.22 percent, a six week high, though market
pricing for a Fed hike in December remained at 50 percent," Sean
Callow, senior strategist at Westpac wrote in a note to clients.
The Aussie, though, climbed to its highest in a week above
72 U.S. cents and was last at $0.7184. It was well off
a recent low of $0.7067.
Aussie bulls took heart after the RBA chose to hold interest
rates steady, rather than cut on Tuesday and surprised some by
noting that "prospects for an improvement in economic conditions
had firmed a little over recent months".
The market shrugged off the central bank's explicit easing
bias.
In contrast, the kiwi's underperformance was clear when
compared with its Aussie peer, which jumped nearly two full NZ
cents towards NZ$1.0800 - its biggest one-day rally
in nearly two months.
"Given it moved so swiftly, it hints that the market missed
this rally. However, it is not too late as we target 1.09 by
year end," said Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pacific macro
strategist at TDSecurities.
Versus the greenback, the kiwi slid to $0.6656,
peeling back from highs near 68 U.S. cents set in the past three
sessions.
Official data early on Wednesday showed New Zealand posted
its first quarterly fall in employment in three years. The data
came hours after global dairy prices fell at a second
consecutive auction.
Eyes are now on Australia's retail sales and trade data due
at 0030 GMT, followed by China's services PMI at 0145 GMT. The
week's key event, though, is the U.S. payrolls report on Friday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)