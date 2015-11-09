* Euro takes back some lost ground after hitting 7-month low
* Long-dollar positions rose even ahead of payrolls data
-IMM
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 9 The dollar ceded some ground to the
euro as investors took profits on Monday, after robust U.S.
employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest
rate increase in December.
The euro added 0.3 percent to $1.0768, after dropping
to a seven-month low of $1.0704 on Friday following a
heftier-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs last month underscored
expectations of monetary policy divergence, with the Fed seen on
track to hike next month.
By contrast, at the last European Central Bank meeting,
President Mario Draghi indicated that the ECB was seriously
considering expanding its bond purchase programme and perhaps
even lowering its already-negative deposit rate.
Still, some investors used the single currency's plunge to
take profits on their dollar holdings, and others to buy euros
on the dip.
"Demand for euro, in terms of real money, is still high,"
said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
The U.S. nonfarm payroll report on Friday showed a rise of
271,000 last month, far exceeding the 180,000 new jobs for
October economists polled by Reuters had predicted.
Following the report, 15 of 17 primary dealers, the banks
that deal with the Federal Reserve directly, said they expect it
to raise rates at its next meeting in December, according to a
Reuters poll.
Interest rates futures were pricing in a 70 percent
probability that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing
costs next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the payrolls report, with
the 2-year yield marking its highest level in
5-1/2-years. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 2.339 percent in Asian trading, from its
U.S. close of 2.333 percent on Friday.
Even ahead of the robust jobs data, some investors had begun
betting on a rate increase. Speculators bolstered bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the week through Nov. 3, as net
long-dollar positions climbed to their highest in more than two
months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rival currencies, rose as high as 99.345
on Friday, its loftiest peak since mid-April. The euro's
rebound brought it down about 0.2 percent on Monday, to 98.995.
But the dollar extended gains against its Japanese
counterpart, adding 0.2 percent to 123.37, after rising
as high as 123.48 earlier in the Asian session, its highest
since late August.
The Australian dollar also took back some lost ground,
rising about 0.2 percent to $0.7057. Earlier in the
session, it dropped as low as $0.7016, its lowest since early
October, pummelled by both the upbeat U.S. labour report as well
as disappointing Chinese trade figures. The Aussie is a proxy
for China plays, as the country is the biggest market for
Australia's exports.
Chinese exports slipped 6.9 percent in October from a year
earlier, down for a fourth month, while imports fell 18.8
percent, leaving the country with a record high trade surplus of
$61.64 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on
Sunday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)