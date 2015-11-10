* Dollar index inches closer to post-payrolls 7-month peak
* Euro off lows but pressured by rising ECB rate cut risk
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 10 The dollar edged back
toward a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies
on Tuesday, bolstered by rising expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is gearing up to raise interest rates next
month.
The dollar index added about 0.1 percent to 99.035,
moving back toward Friday's peak of 99.345, a high not seen
since mid-April. Against the yen, the dollar was buying 123.16
yen, steady on the day and nor far from the previous
session's 2-1/2-month high of 123.60.
The euro traded at $1.0746, down about 1 percent and
moving back towards Friday's low of $1.0704.
Against the yen, the common currency stood at 132.20 yen
, drifting off a six-month low of 131.45 plumbed
overnight.
Pressuring the euro, four governing council members said a
consensus is forming at the European Central Bank to take one of
its benchmark interest rates deeper into negative territory in
December.
"That's what many people are citing as the reason the euro
got crushed, in comparison to other currencies," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global
Markets in Tokyo.
"The U.S. is out in front on its own, and everyone else is
heading the other way. In that case, positioning becomes very
key, if the interest-rate story is going to be centre-stage," he
said.
In sharp contrast with the ECB, the Fed is now considered
very likely in mid-December to tighten U.S. monetary policy for
the first time in nearly a decade, following Friday's robust
employment data.
Even Eric Rosengren, the dovish president of the Boston Fed,
pointed to December as an appropriate time to begin raising
rates.
In a speech on Monday, Rosengren said it was now reasonable
to ask whether the current level of near-zero rates was
necessary given he expects the economy to continue expanding at
above its potential rate of around 2 percent.
Analysts at BNP Paribas, in a note to clients, wrote "We
think USD gains have further to run, but with the Fed also
sensitive to headwinds created by currency strength, we think
gains are likely to be limited in scope."
Commodity currencies also regained their footing after
Friday's slide against the greenback. The Australian dollar
stood at $0.7049, recovering from a one-month trough of
$0.7016. Its kiwi peer was at $0.6528, off a one-month
low of $0.6499.
The Aussie largely shrugged off downbeat Chinese price data
that showed intensifying deflationary pressure. The October
consumer price index (CPI) cooled more than expected, rising 1.3
percent from a year earlier.
Chinese industrial output and retail sales figures are
scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Borsuk)