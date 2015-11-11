* Euro under pressure amid political uncertainty in Portugal
* Dollar index eases after hitting fresh seven-month highs
* China industrial output in line with forecasts, Aussie
unfazed
(Updates Australian dollar prices, adds China data)
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 11 The euro wobbled on
Wednesday as political uncertainty in Portugal weighed on the
currency already bracing for further monetary policy easing from
the European Central Bank.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy of
China-related trades, took in stride data that showed industrial
production growth in the world's second largest economy was
roughly in line with expectations.
The euro last stood at $1.0757, recovering after
having slid below $1.0700 for the first time in over six months
overnight. On Tuesday, it fell as far as $1.0674 after breaking
below Friday's trough of $1.0704.
Investors took aim at the euro after Portugal's minority
government collapsed as left-wing parties ousted the ruling
centre-right. It was the first such move against an elected
government since the end of dictatorship in 1974.
"While political uncertainty in Portugal does not bode well
for the euro, a Greece-like scenario is not in the cards.
Portugal's fiscal backdrop is much more manageable than
Greece's," said Elias Haddad, senor currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
"Rather, expectations of more ECB easing will continue to
keep the euro under downside pressure."
In contrast, expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike
U.S. interest rates in December for the first time in nearly a
decade were keeping the greenback underpinned.
With the euro under pressure, the dollar index broke
back above its post-payrolls high of 99.345 to scale a fresh
seven-month peak of 99.504.
In Asia, the greenback stepped back a bit with the dollar
index at 98.885, but traders said there was still underlying
support for the U.S. currency.
"Markets have already concluded that the Fed will raise
rates in December and I don't think the big picture has changed.
I expect the dollar to strengthen further a bit towards the
Fed's policy meeting (on Dec. 15-16)," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 122.87, easing
from a 2-1/2 month peak of 123.60 set on Monday.
The Aussie was up 0.5 percent at $0.7066, little
affected by figures showing Chinese industrial output growth at
5.6 percent in October, a touch below forecasts of a 5.8 percent
rise. The Aussie was still within reach of a one-month low of
$0.7016.
