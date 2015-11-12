* Aussie rallies on strong Oct jobs data
* Dollar consolidates vs euro, yen following recent rally
* String of Fed speakers awaited for incentives
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 12 The dollar was down against
the euro and yen on Thursday as the currency consolidated after
a recent rally, while the Australian dollar soared on
suprisingly strong local jobs data.
The dollar index dipped 0.2 percent to 98.827,
drifting down from a 7-month peak of 99.504 set on Tuesday. The
greenback was at 122.88 yen, off a 2-1/2 month high of
123.60 set earlier in the week.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.0763, having gone
as low as $1.0674 this week - a level seen in late April. It was
up 0.3 percent versus the yen at 132.25, pulling away
from Friday's six-month trough of 131.45.
The biggest mover in Asia was the Aussie, which was last up
1.2 percent at $0.7144 after Australian employment came
in at 58,600 new jobs in October versus forecasts of a modest
increase of 15,000.
The strong jobs report boosted the Aussie by reducing
expectations of a near-term interest rate cut by the Reserve
Bank of Australia, although analysts saw the currency remaining
under pressure in the longer run.
"The rise by the Australian dollar is likely to be
temporary, because the surrounding structural conditions remain
unchanged. China is facing an economic slowdown and the
Australian economy is also in the process of rebalancing," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The Australian dollar is often used as a liquid proxy for
China-related trades. It has declined steadily after hitting a
2-month peak of $0.7382 in mid-October, stooping to a 1-month
low of $0.7016 earlier this week.
The broad trend still favours the greenback with
expectations for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month
standing in stark contrast to prospects for more policy stimulus
from the European Central Bank.
Traders expect more action later on Thursday with no less
than five Fed officials due to speak. They include Fed Chair
Janet Yellen, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and New York Fed
President William Dudley, known as a close Yellen ally.
Dudley's speech at Economic Club of New York "may provide
more fodder," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients. "The USD could be vulnerable if Dudley were to
emphasize that USD strength might be a factor restraining
tightening over the course of 2016.
Another standout performer was sterling, which climbed as
far as $1.5246, pulling further away from six-month
lows of $1.5027 set on Friday.
Data showing UK wages growing at a slower-than-expected pace
in the third quarter was offset by a fall in the jobless rate to
its lowest since early 2008.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by Sam
Holmes and Eric Meijer)