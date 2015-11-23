* Euro back near last week's 7-month low of $1.0617
* Friday's ECB Draghi comments weigh on euro
* Euro/yen hits 7-month low, euro/Aussie 4-month low
* Japanese markets closed for public holiday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 The euro languished near a
seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by
expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its
monetary stimulus next month.
Most major banks have stuck firmly to the view that the euro
will fall toward parity with the dollar in the months ahead as
the Federal Reserve begins to lift interest rates while the ECB
takes the opposite course.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Friday reinforced expectations for the ECB to unveil more
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting on Dec. 3, putting
renewed pressure on the euro.
Draghi said the ECB is ready to act quickly to boost anaemic
inflation in the euro zone. He highlighted changes to the ECB's
asset purchase programme and deposit rate as possible tools to
stop inflation from falling further below its target of just
under 2 percent.
The euro was last at around $1.0635, down slightly
from around $1.0645 in late U.S. trade on Friday. The euro had
touched a low of $1.0617 last Wednesday, its lowest level since
mid-April.
"The euro seems likely to stay soft going into the (ECB)
meeting," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
While U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows
that speculators have been increasing their bearish bets against
the euro, the amount of such bets remains below this year's
peak, suggesting there may be scope for such bets to increase
further, Ino added.
Latest U.S. CFTC data showed that net short positions in the
euro increased to their largest since June, in the week ended
Nov. 17.
The euro traded heavily on the crosses, hitting a four-month
low against the Australian dollar at A$1.4679 in
early Asian trade on Monday.
The euro slipped to 130.63 yen on Monday on
trading platform EBS, its lowest level in about seven months.
With the euro on the defensive, the dollar traded near a
seven-month high against a basket of six major currencies. The
dollar index last stood at 99.710. It had set a high of
99.853 last Wednesday, its strongest level since mid-April.
The dollar has risen against the euro and the yen this
month, after strong U.S. jobs data strengthened expectations for
the Fed to raise interest rates in December.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Saturday
that there is a "strong case" for raising interest rates when
Fed policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data
does not disappoint.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady near 122.91 yen
, having backed off from a three-month high of 123.77 yen
set last Wednesday.
Trading activity during Asian hours is likely to be thinner
than usual, with Japanese markets closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)