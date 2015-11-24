* Dollar index hovers near 8-month peaks
* Rate hike prospects allow dollar to brush off downbeat
data
* Weaker commodity prices cap Aussie
TOKYO, Nov 24 The dollar hovered near an 8-month
high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by
lingering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to
raise interest rates in December.
The dollar index stood at 99.756, not too far from
the 8-month high of 100.00 struck overnight. The index had
fallen to as low as 98.735 late last week in what was considered
a corrective phase following days of strong gains fuelled by
prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0631 after
touching a 7-month trough of $1.0592. The common currency had
surged to as high as $1.0736 last week when the dollar came
under some pressure.
"About 90 percent of economists expect the Fed to raise
interest rates next month and based on Fed fund futures,
investors have pretty much priced in the move, which is why we
firmly believed that last week's correction was technical and
not fundamental," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management.
Futures prices showed investors see nearly a 75 percent
chance the Fed will hike rates next month, according to CME
Group's FedWatch.
"While it could be argued that the dollar sold off because
the market had completely discounted a rate hike, with more than
3 weeks to go before the FOMC meeting, there's still juice in
the long dollar trade," Lien added.
The strength of the dollar's rebound allowed it to brush off
lacklustre U.S. economic data. Indicators released on Monday
showed manufacturing sector growth slowing to its weakest pace
since October 2013 and existing home sales declining 3.4 percent
last month.
The dollar was virtually flat at 122.90 yen, having
crawled off last week's low of 122.62.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7188
. It hit a 3-1/2-week high of $0.7250 on Friday before
being dragged down by weaker commodity prices.
Copper, a major Australian export, has dropped to 6-year
lows, hurt by worries about global demand and a stronger
greenback.
