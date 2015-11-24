* Dollar index hovers near 8-month peaks
* Rate hike prospects allow dollar to brush off downbeat
data
* Weaker commodity prices cap Aussie
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 24 The dollar hovered near an 8-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise
interest rates in December.
The dollar index stood at 99.668, not too far from
the 8-month high of 100.00 struck overnight.
The index had fallen to as low as 98.735 late last week in
what was considered a corrective phase following days of strong
gains fuelled by prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
The euro was little changed at $1.0639 after touching
a 7-month trough of $1.0592. The common currency had surged to
as high as $1.0736 last week when the dollar came under some
pressure.
"About 90 percent of economists expect the Fed to raise
interest rates next month and based on Fed fund futures,
investors have pretty much priced in the move, which is why we
firmly believed that last week's correction was technical and
not fundamental," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management.
Futures prices showed investors see a near-75 percent chance
the Fed will hike rates next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch.
"While it could be argued that the dollar sold off because
the market had completely discounted a rate hike, with more than
three weeks to go before the FOMC meeting, there's still juice
in the long dollar trade," Lien added.
Caution should be used when piling further into the dollar
as the Fed may take a measured approach to hiking rates, seeking
not to rattle risk asset markets.
In a letter to U.S. consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Monday reiterated that the central bank should
only gradually raise interest rates.
"With a rate hike seemingly priced in, market views are that
the dollar could fall after the Fed delivers a hike in
December," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"Focus is shifting to when the second rate hike would be,
and how many times the Fed could hike rates next year."
In the meantime, the strength of the dollar's rebound
allowed it to brush off lacklustre U.S. economic data.
Indicators released on Monday showed manufacturing sector growth
slowing to its weakest pace since October 2013 and existing home
sales declining 3.4 percent last month.
The dollar was virtually flat at 122.75 yen, having
crawled off last week's low of 122.62. Traders said position
adjustments ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday capped
the dollar against the yen.
The euro was stuck near a 7-month low of 130.375 yen
, weighed down by prospects of the European Central
Bank easing monetary policy further next month.
The Australian dollar stood firm at $0.7199. It hit
a 3-1/2-week high of $0.7250 on Friday before being dragged down
by weaker commodity prices.
Copper, a major Australian export, has dropped to 6-year
lows, hurt by worries about global demand and a stronger
greenback.
(Reporting by Shichichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
and Eric Meijer)