By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 26 The euro remained shaky early on
Thursday, having slid to its lowest in over seven months on the
prospect of further policy stimulus from the European Central
Bank (ECB).
ECB officials told Reuters they are considering options such
as whether to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy
more debt, ahead of next week's policy review.
While the ECB declined to comment, the market impact was
swift. German 2-year government bonds rallied,
sending yields to a fresh all-time low of negative 0.4 percent.
The common currency skidded as far as $1.0565,
reaching a low not seen since mid-April. It last traded at
$1.0619. Against the yen, it touched a seven-month low of 129.77
before edging back to 130.30.
Traders expect a more subdued session on Thursday with U.S.
markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Renewed weakness in the common currency helped the dollar
index scale an 8-1/2-month peak of 100.170. The index
stood at 99.783 in early Asian dealings. The greenback was
little changed on the yen at 122.70.
"The proximate cause has been a Reuters report suggesting
that the ECB is looking at a tiered system for the negative
deposit rates to be charged to banks posting excess cash at the
central bank," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy
at National Australia Bank.
"This is interpreted as implying that the headline Deposit
Rate could be cut beyond minus 0.3 percent (from minus 0.2
percent currently)."
The ECB is hoping that penalty rates will encourage banks to
lend and help support economic growth.
Commodity currencies managed to hold their ground against
the greenback, though the Australian dollar has stepped back to
$0.7253 from a one-month high $0.7283.
Traders will be keeping an eye on Australia's capital
expenditure data due at 0030 GMT for further guidance. At the
heart of the report will be the estimate for 2015/16 spending
intentions, where a stronger-than-expected outcome would likely
provide some support for the Aussie.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)