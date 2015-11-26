* Euro finds some support at $1.0600, but still under a
cloud
* Market wary given risk of ECB easing next week
* Sleepy start for Asia in absence of U.S. leads
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 27 The dollar, euro and yen found
themselves in familiar territory early on Friday, having
shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the
Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The euro managed to hold above $1.0600 and last stood
at $1.0606. It remained within reach of a 7-1/2 month trough of
$1.0565 set earlier in the week.
Against the yen, the common currency was flirting with
130.00, not far off a 7-month low of 129.77.
The prospect of more easing from the European Central Bank
at next week's policy review has been keeping the euro under
pressure.
Traders suspect this trend is likely continue in another
subdued session with an early close for U.S. markets on Friday
set to extend the holiday lull.
"Lacking impetus from offshore markets and as our North
American cousins continue to make inroads into the 46 million
turkeys they typically consume each Thanksgiving, it promises to
be a slow Asia-Pacific Friday," said Ray Attrill, global co-head
of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
Next week promises to be more exciting with the ECB policy
review on Thursday to take centre stage. The Reserve Bank of
Australia and Bank of Canada also hold their respective policy
meetings in the week ahead.
The dollar index stood at 99.853, near an 8-1/2 month
peak of 100.170 scaled earlier in the week. On the week, it was
up 0.3 percent.
In contrast to the ECB, the Federal Reserve seems likely to
hike U.S. interest rates in December.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 122.65,
remaining pretty much in consolidation mode after reaching a
three-month high of 123.77 last week.
Commodity currencies were resilient this week, thanks in
part to higher oil prices and as investors turned less bearish
on some base metals.
The Canadian dollar was the standout performer,
chalking up gains of 0.4 percent on the greenback so far this
week, while the Australian and New Zealand currencies were just
a tad softer.
