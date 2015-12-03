* Euro near 7-1/2-month low ahead of ECB

* QE extension and expansion, interest rate cut expected from ECB

* Dollar index near 12-1/2-year peak after Yellen comments

* Canadian dollar rises after report on Saudi oil proposal

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Dec 3 The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday as investors braced for the European Central Bank to roll out more stimulus and as the U.S. currency scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The divergence in monetary policy between the two currencies was highlighted anew on Wednesday when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a rate hike later this month.

Her hawkish comments sent the euro to $1.05500, its lowest level against the greenback since mid-April, though short-covering ahead of the ECB's policy announcement helped to push the single currency back to $1.05930.

"The euro looks capped. It is hard to go long on the euro. We can see some buyback but I wouldn't think it's wise to think too much about short-covering. It's best to be back to basics," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets.

The ECB is expected to deliver a cocktail of measures that could include a deposit rate cut as well as extension and expansion of its asset-buying programme.

The two-year German notes yield slipped to a record low of minus 0.434 percent on Wednesday, having slipped almost 20 basis points after ECB chief Mario Draghi indicated at last policy meeting in late October that an easing is likely at its next policy review.

While the ECB's policy is expected to keep a tab on the common currency, some market players think that there is a chance of short-covering in the near term as selling the euro has been such an obvious strategy for investors.

"The market has been discussing this for more than a month so I would think any easing steps it may take today are already priced in and the euro could rise," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The euro has dropped 7.2 percent since the ECB's previous policy meeting.

The dollar was a natural destination for any investors escaping the euro given that the Fed has been dropping a hint of a December rate hike for some time.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies rose overnight to as high as 100.510, its highest level since April 2003, and last stood at 100.12.

Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate hike, expressing confidence in the U.S. economy and warning against waiting too long to raise rates.

Yellen also is due to testify on the economic outlook before a joint Congressional committee on Thursday.

The dollar also rose to 123.68 yen, a two-week high, on Wednesday, and last stood at 123.43, up 0.2 percent on the day.

Data showing U.S. private employers added a larger-than-expected 217,000 jobs in November also boded well for Friday's job data, easing concerns sparked by a soft U.S. manufacturing data on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1.3293 to the dollar after oil prices jumped on report that Saudi Arabia will propose a deal to balance oil markets. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)