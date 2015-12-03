* Euro stands near $1.0950 after vicious short-covering
rally
* ECB disappoints euro bears with bare-minimum easing
package
* All eyes on U.S. payrolls, upbeat report could aid dollar
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 4 The euro held onto lavish gains on
Friday after boasting its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven
years as the latest round of policy easing by the European
Central Bank fell well short of investors' lofty expectations.
Bears scrambled to unwind short euro positions on a
bare-minimum easing package in which the ECB cut its deposit
rate by a mere 10 basis points and extended its asset buys by
six months.
Following recent dovish comments from ECB President Mario
Draghi, markets had expected more aggressive measures including
a larger cut in the deposit rate and perhaps even an increase in
the monthly pace of asset purchases.
The euro last traded at $1.0937 after shooting up 3.1
percent, its biggest one-day gain since March 2009. It had been
as low as $1.0523, a level not seen since April.
Against the yen, the common currency rallied 2.5 percent and
was last at 134.13. It also posted handsome gains on
sterling and commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar.
The euro's explosive rally sent the dollar index
reeling to a one-month low. The index shed 2.1 percent on
Thursday, its worst performance since March 2009.
The magnitude of the move took some analysts by surprise.
"The extent of the move seems disproportionate both to the
degree of disappointment delivered by the ECB and to positioning
heading into the meeting," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
note to clients.
"We expect to see good interest to sell euro into this
latest move higher as we head into year-end, particularly if the
Fed delivers a rate hike in December as we expect. Our $1.06
year-end target, which seemed perhaps too conservative just 24
hours ago, continues to look appropriate to us."
A December U.S. rate hike seemed almost baked in, barring
any shocks in Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking before
Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Thursday, said the United
States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising"
rates.
Yellen also said the U.S. economy needs to add fewer than
100,000 jobs a month to cover new entrants to the workforce,
perhaps setting an implicit floor for jobs growth that
policymakers want to see.
In contrast, analysts expect the November payrolls report to
show 200,000 jobs were added last month.
Heavy selling in the dollar against the euro saw the
greenback lose ground against many of its peers as well.
Versus the yen, it slipped towards the bottom of a
122.23-123.77 range and last stood at 122.58 yen.
The Australian dollar climbed towards 74 U.S. cents
and flirted with its October peak of $0.7382, while the New
Zealand currency briefly popped above 67 U.S. cents for
the first time in a month.
Australia's retail sales data due at 0030 GMT may provide a
bit of distraction in the Asian session ahead of the U.S. jobs
data.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)