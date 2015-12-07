* Dollar given a helping hand by upbeat jobs data
* Draghi says ECB ready to ease further if needed
* This week's batch of Chinese data in focus
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Dec 7 The dollar steadied on
Monday, having recovered a bit of ground late last week after
upbeat payrolls data bolstered the case for an imminent hike in
U.S. interest rates.
But the greenback's reaction was modest with a Fed hike at
the Dec. 15-16 meeting already considered highly likely.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies last
stood at 98.444, having bounced 0.75 percent on Friday,
partly after nonfarm payrolls rose by a slightly
higher-than-expected 211,000 last month. Figures for September
and October were revised to show 35,000 more jobs than
previously reported.
Investors' focus has shifted to the pace of the tightening
cycle following the initial move and how that could impact
assets such as bonds and equities.
Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo, said the
dollar will need steadier demand from institutional investors,
in addition to bids from speculators, if it were to make further
headway once the Fed's tightening got under way.
"Higher Treasury yields and gains by U.S. stocks would be an
ideal combination to attract dollar support from intuitional
investors. But if stock markets react negatively to a rate hike,
the dollar could end up relying on higher long-term Treasury
yields alone," Fukaya said.
U.S. stocks took heightened prospects of a rate hike in
stride and rallied on Friday as the employment data suggested
the U.S. economy was strong enough to sustain tighter monetary
policy.
Treasury yields initially rose on Friday on the non-farm
jobs report but reversed course and ended the day lower as lower
oil prices fed concerns of weakening inflation.
Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National
Australia Bank, pointed out the sluggish pace of the dollar's
post-U.S. job data gains.
"The U.S. dollar was stronger across the board though the
dollar index failed to recoup more than about a quarter of
Thursday's heavy, euro-led losses," he noted.
Indeed, the dollar index still ended last week down 1.66
percent, having slumped a massive 2.37 percent on Thursday in
the face of a surge in the euro.
The euro edged down 0.2 percent at $1.0859. It was
still within distance of Thursday's peak of $1.0981, having
jumped there from a near eight-month trough of $1.0523.
Investors were forced to unwind bearish euro positions after
the European Central Bank (ECB) stopped well short of delivering
the aggressive easing that the market was expecting.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday he was confident
the measures, which included a small deposit rate cut and an
extension of its asset purchase programme, would bring inflation
back to the ECB's target. He was quick to add that the bank was
ready to ease policy further if needed.
Yet comments by other ECB rate setters suggested there was
not enough support on the governing council for bolder action.
All in all, the vicious short-covering rally in the euro
last week was a blow to euro bears and could discourage them
from re-establishing short positions anytime soon.
Against the yen, both the dollar and euro were steady. The
greenback fetched 123.275, while the euro bought 133.85
. The euro had rallied nearly 3 percent on the yen
last week.
The markets' focus will switch this week to a batch of
Chinese data which are expected to show continued sluggishness
in the economy. Any sharp disappointments could cool global
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Trade figures are due on Tuesday, followed by inflation on
Wednesday and industrial output and retail sales on Saturday.
