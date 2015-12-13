* Dollar, euro, yen little changed in early Asian trade
* Aussie firmer after encouraging Chinese data
* Yuan fix eyed after China launches trade-weighted index
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 14 The dollar, euro and yen got off
to a sedate start on Monday following a relatively uneventful
weekend, but encouraging Chinese data put a small spring in the
Aussie's step.
The one major move was the South African rand, which was
quoted 5 percent higher after President Jacob Zuma
restored Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a sudden U-turn.
Data on Saturday showed factory output growth in China
accelerated to a five-month high in November, while retail sales
expanded at an annual 11.2 percent pace - the strongest this
year.
So while the dollar, euro and yen were little changed from
late New York levels, the Australian dollar - often
used as a liquid proxy for China plays - opened about 20 pips
higher. It was last flirting with 72 U.S. cents, having been as
high as $0.7218.
The dollar fetched 121.17 yen and the euro bought
133.03 yen. Against the greenback, the common
currency stayed near the $1.1000 level, having gained 3.7
percent in the past two weeks.
The euro has been swept higher by a vicious short squeeze
after the European Central Bank fell short of delivering the
aggressive easing measures that many had expected at its Dec. 3
meeting.
The Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16 policy review is next, but
the focus is not on whether the central bank will raise interest
rates - a move that is already priced in - but how quickly it
will try to normalise monetary policy.
"The focus now is on the rate hike path, as the market
outlook remains divergent from FOMC projections," analysts at
Barclays wrote in a note to clients, using the acronym for the
Fed's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee.
"We expect a 25-basis-point rate hike this week, followed by
three hikes next year, bringing the target range for the fed
funds rate to 1.00-1.25 percent by end-2016," the note said.
The market is also keeping an eye on the Chinese currency
after Beijing surprised some by shifting the way it values the
yuan, or renminbi, towards a trade-weighted basis from the U.S.
dollar.
China late on Friday launched a new trade-weighted yuan
exchange rate index, saying it was to discourage investors from
exclusively tracking the currency's fluctuations against the
greenback.
"While some will see this as cover for currency devaluation,
we suspect the goal is to keep the renminbi's value broadly
stable rather than be compelled to have it follow the dollar
higher, as it has over the past couple of years," said Mark
Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.
"But the haphazard way in which information is dribbling out
is doing nothing to generate confidence."
The yuan closed at its lowest level in over four
years on Friday. All eyes will be on Monday's fix.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment
survey is due later in the morning, slim pickings in a week
where the Fed is front and centre.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)