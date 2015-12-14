* Yuan weakens further after China launches trade-weighted
index
* Aussie off highs touched in wake of encouraging Chinese
data
* Major pairs rangebound as investors await clues on Fed
outlook
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 14 The dollar edged higher
against a basket of currencies in Asian trade on Monday with
major currencies rangebound ahead of this week's U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, while China's yuan depreciated further after
the country's central bank said it has also begun tracking its
currency against a basket.
Some investors viewed the new index as a green-light for
more devaluation, and this view was reinforced when the central
People's Bank of China on Monday set its yuan midpoint rate
at its weakest level since 2011. The currency
subsequently opened at a fresh 4-1/2 year low.
China late on Friday surprised some by shifting the way it
values the yuan, or renminbi. Beijing launched a new
trade-weighted yuan exchange rate index, saying it was to
discourage investors from exclusively tracking the currency's
fluctuations against the greenback.
"While some will see this as cover for currency devaluation,
we suspect the goal is to keep the renminbi's value broadly
stable rather than be compelled to have it follow the dollar
higher, as it has over the past couple of years," said Mark
Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.
Encouraging Chinese data released on Saturday put a small
spring in the Australian dollar's step, though it later came off
its session highs. Factory output growth in China accelerated to
a five-month high in November, while retail sales expanded at an
annual 11.2 percent pace - the strongest this year.
The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
opened about 20 pips higher, though it then touched its lowest
levels since late last month. It was last steady at $0.7181,
having been as high as $0.7218 and as low as $0.7160.
The dollar added about 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies to 97.795.
It fetched 121.09 yen against its Japanese
counterpart, up about 0.1 percent, while the euro bought 132.76
yen, down about 0.2 percent.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey released early
on Monday showed large Japanese companies largely maintained
their upbeat capital expenditure plans for the year to March
2016.
BOJ policymakers who meet for a two-day rate review ending
on Friday, and are widely seen holding off on expanding the
bank's massive stimulus programme.
"From the BOJ, nothing is expected," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in
Tokyo.
"People are still unloading their dollar-long position ahead
of the Fed," he said.
The Fed's two-day meeting will conclude on Wednesday, and
the main question for investors how quickly the Federal Open
Market Committee will try to normalise monetary policy going
forward, with the first interest rate hike in nearly a decade
already priced in to most positions.
Against the greenback, the euro inched down about 0.1
percent to $1.0964 level, after it gained more than 3
percent over the past two weeks in a short squeeze after the
European Central Bank fell short of delivering the aggressive
easing measures that many had expected at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The South African rand, meanwhile, jumped after
President Jacob Zuma restored Pravin Gordhan as finance minister
in a sudden U-turn. It was last at 15.2823 against the
dollar.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Eric Meijer)