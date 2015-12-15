* Dollar halts slide vs euro and yen for now
* Dollar still nervous before expected Fed rate hike
* Sterling struggles against euro, kiwi hits 7-week high
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 15 The dollar was little changed
versus the yen and euro on Tuesday following a recent wave of
selling, taking its cue from calmer oil prices and steadier
equity markets.
But the U.S. currency remained vulnerable to any surprise
from a two-day U.S. central bank meeting ending on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates
for the first time in almost a decade.
The dollar was flat at 121.03 yen, having pulled back
from a 6-week low of 120.35 on Monday.
A week ago the greenback was trading above 123 yen. Cautious
traders have since trimmed their dollar positions, awaiting
clues on how the Fed might set the pace for additional monetary
tightening next year.
"Dollar long positions were being liquidated in the market
at a faster pace than expected," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"It could face additional pressure if U.S. Treasuries are
bought back on relief that the Fed's rate hike cycle will be
quite a slow one," he said.
The Fed has hinted that it intends to hike rates gradually,
a stance deemed by many as relatively dovish.
"Even if the Fed sends a hawkish message by suggesting it
aims to hike actively next year, they are data-dependent," said
Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Indicators will have to show the U.S. economy can withstand
rate hikes before the dollar can launch into its next phase of
appreciation."
The euro was little changed at $1.1010, off a 6-week
peak of $1.1048 overnight.
Elsewhere, the pound struggled on signs the British
government may not get is way in talks with European partners
before next year's vote on leaving the EU, which added to
political anxiety.
The euro fetched 72.61 pence after rising to a
7-week high of 73.01 overnight. Against the dollar, the pound
inched up 0.2 percent to $1.5157 after losing about 0.6
percent on Monday.
The New Zealand dollar touched a 7-week high of $0.6795
, helped by expectations of a rise in milk prices at a
dairy auction later in the day.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.3 percent to $0.7266
. It hit a 3-week low of $0.7160 on Monday, weighed down
in part by the Chinese yuan's recent weakness, before rebounding
on a slight bounce in prices of commodities such as iron ore.
China's yuan continued to weaken after the central bank set
the midpoint at its lowest level in more than four years for the
second day. Spot yuan touched a new 4-1/2-year low of
6.4698 per dollar.
U.S. crude traded at $36.23 a barrel after brushing a
near 7-year trough of $34.53 overnight.
Stock bourses in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gaining 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)