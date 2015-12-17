* Dollar index reaches two-week highs
* Commodity currencies hit hard, Argentine peso tumbles
* BOJ seen holding off on any additional stimulus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 18 The U.S. dollar stood at its
highest in two weeks against a basket of currencies early on
Friday, having made a decisive move a day after the Federal
Reserve delivered a long-awaited hike in interest rates.
Commodity currencies were hardest hit as the firmer
greenback took a toll on a range of commodities from oil to base
metals and gold. The Canadian dollar was now close to a 12-year
low, having come within a whisker of C$1.40 per USD.
Argentina's peso plunged more than 26.5 percent on Thursday
as a new government floated the currency as part of a slew of
free-market reforms.
The U.S. dollar index was flirting with 99.000,
holding onto a 1.2 percent gain on Thursday - its biggest rise
in over a month. The greenback rose broadly on Wednesday after
the Fed ended months of speculation by lifting its benchmark
rate off zero.
"The USD can make new cyclical highs in the near term as US
interest rate expectations adjust higher," said Elias Haddad,
senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
The Fed's own projections were for 100 basis points of hikes
in 2016. By contrast, the futures market was only discounting
just over 50 basis points of tightening.
"We believe the FOMC's normalisation process will be gradual
and expect 75 bps of rate hikes in 2016 bringing the upper-bound
of the Fed Funds target range to 1.25 percent. This will support
the USD."
Against the yen, the dollar reached its highest in over a
week at 122.88 before stepping back to 122.51. The euro
was back at $1.0834, off this week's peak of $1.1060.
Along with their Canadian peer, the Antipodean currencies
fared badly. The Australian dollar briefly dipped below 71 U.S.
cents for the first time in a month, before edging back
to $0.7123. Its New Zealand counterpart fell to its lowest in
over a week at $0.6688.
With the Fed out of the way, the focus on Friday will be on
the Bank of Japan (BOJ), though the central bank is expected to
hold off on any additional stimulus in its final policy review
of the year.
But BOJ policymakers are still likely to debate lingering
risks to the economic outlook that could warrant additional
easing in coming months.
(Editing by Tom Brown)