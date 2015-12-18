* BOJ to expand types of assets it buys
* But BOJ will not expand base money target
* Dollar/yen rises briefly, then slips
* Canadian, Australian dollars harried by lower commodities
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 18 The dollar slipped against
the yen on Friday after a set of stimulus measures the Bank of
Japan unveiled were deemed too modest to drive the greenback
higher.
The BOJ on Friday said after its policy meeting that it
would expand the types of assets it purchases, sending the
dollar briefly soaring versus the yen.
But the greenback slid as it became clear that the central
bank would not expand its base money target under its massive
stimulus programme.
The dollar initially rose to 123.59 after the BOJ
announcement, but was last down 0.5 percent at 121.895 yen.
"I don't think many people were expecting the BOJ to make a
move right after the FOMC, so the timing of the announcement
came as a surprise," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in Tokyo.
"But upon closer inspection the contents show that the BOJ
merely fine-tuned its policy, which is why the dollar came
down."
The BOJ decided to set aside 300 billion yen to buy
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that specifically target shares of
companies actively pursuing capital expenditure. It will also
extend the maturity of JGBs it buys to 12 years from 10 years
next year.
More substantially, the central bank kept intact its policy
target of increasing base money - or cash and deposits in
circulation - at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($655
billion) via aggressive buying of government bonds, ETFs and
trust funds investing in property.
The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.4 percent to 98.910
after hitting 99.294 overnight, its highest in two weeks. The
index posted a 1.2 percent gain on Thursday - its biggest rise
in over a month. The greenback advanced broadly after the Fed on
Wednesday lifted its benchmark rate off zero.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.0850, pulling away
from a 10-day low of $1.0802 hit overnight.
"A lot of short positions in the yen and euro versus the
dollar were formed well in advance of the Fed's hike. Now that
the hike is out of the way, focus is on the commodity markets,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"The drop in commodities and its negative impact on emerging
market and commodity currencies could damage risk sentiment and
prompt covering of short positions in units like the yen."
Hurt by a stronger dollar and a global glut that showed no
signs of abating, U.S. crude was on track to drop 2.3
percent this week. The greenback's appreciation also took a toll
on base and precious metals.
The Canadian dollar was now close to a 12-year low, having
come within a whisker of C$1.40 per USD.
The Australian dollar briefly dipped below 71 U.S. cents
for the first time in a month, before edging back to
$0.7138. Its New Zealand counterpart fell to its lowest in over
a week at $0.6680.
Argentina's peso plunged more than 26.5 percent on Thursday
as a new government floated the currency as part of a slew of
free-market reforms.
($1 = 122.1400 yen)
