* Downbeat U.S. home sales data weigh on dollar sentiment
* Dollar index moves further away from post-Fed hike highs
* Tokyo markets closed for Japanese emperor's birthday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 23 The dollar edged down in Asian
trading on Wednesday after data overnight painted a mixed
picture of the U.S. economy, with major currency pairs bobbing
in narrow ranges as traders wound down in a holiday-heavy week.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, pulled down slightly to 98.215
after marking three losing sessions, taking it further away from
a two-week high of 99.294 set on Thursday last week.
Volume was expected to be relatively thin, with Tokyo
markets closed for the Japanese emperor's birthday and many
investors already away for the Christmas holiday later this
week.
U.S. home resales unexpectedly plunged 10.5 percent to an
annual rate of 4.76 million units in November, their steepest
drop since July 2010.
"Weaker-than-expected November sales suggest that a sizeable
contraction in brokers' commissions will dampen otherwise solid
residential investment growth in Q4," strategists at Barclays
wrote, and lowered their fourth quarter gross domestic product
tracking estimate one-tenth, to 1.6 percent.
Separate data on Tuesday showed U.S. gross domestic product
grew at a 2.0 percent annual pace in the third quarter, slightly
slower than the initial estimate reported last month, but still
better than the 1.9 percent expected by economists.
On the brighter side, the final third-quarter reading of
core PCE, a measure of domestic core inflation which is also the
Fed's preferred inflation measure, rose to 1.4 percent, slightly
beating expectations for an unchanged reading of 1.3 percent.
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest
rate hike last week, market focus has now turned to the outlook
for future policy. A Reuters poll on Friday predicted the U.S.
central bank would raise rates again in March, but might move
more slowly after that, and bearish data surprises are likely to
lower expectations of more tightening.
The dollar was down about 0.1 percent at 121.01 yen,
well below its Friday high of 123.49 yen and not far from a
one-week low of 120.72 touched on Tuesday.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.0951, giving
back some of the gains it made on shortcovering this week
despite the indecisive outcome of the weekend elections in
Spain, casting a cloud over the future of economic
reforms.
The Australian dollar inched down to $0.7229,
moving back toward a one-month low of $0.7097 hit on Thursday
last week.
The Aussie is down more than 11 percent for the year,
largely due to a diverging interest rate outlooks between the
United States and Australia.
The New Zealand dollar was nearly flat at $0.6806.