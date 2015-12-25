* U.S., most European markets shut for Christmas Day
* Dollar index slips this week and month, but still up on
year
* China yuan could break longest weekly losing streak in 20
years
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 25 The dollar edged down to a fresh
two-month low against the yen in very thin Christmas Day trading
on Friday, as investors continued to lock in gains ahead of the
year-end.
Volume was light, with many countries around the region
closed for the Christmas holiday. U.S. and European
financial markets will also be closed.
A rebound in recently beleaguered crude oil futures also put
pressure on the dollar. U.S. crude has gained more than
9 percent this week, while Brent has gained 2 percent as it
pulled away from 11-year lows.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of six rival currencies, inched down about 0.1 percent
to 97.919, well below the two-week high of 99.294 set last week
in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated
interest rate hike. The index is still up 8.5 percent for the
year, despite being on track to shed 0.7 percent on the week and
more than 2 percent for December.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the greenback was
last down about 0.2 percent at 120.20 yen, after earlier
dipping to 120.12, its lowest since Nov. 3, coming within sight
of the 119-yen level it has not breached since late October.
"People continue to take profits on their dollar positions,
as the end of year nears," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The yen's upside was seen limited by uncertainty about
whether Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda might try to
convince policymakers to expand stimulus as early as next month.
"Some people expect Kuroda to take more action. And that
makes them nervous," Ogino said.
The dollar scaled a more than two-week high of 123.590 yen a
week ago, but tumbled off that peak later in the day after the
BOJ tweaked its monthly asset-purchase program, on the
perception that the minor steps made it less likely that the BOJ
would ease monetary policy further.
A mixed spate of data released earlier on Friday might give
some investors reason to change these perceptions. Japan's core
consumer prices rose for the first time in five months in
November, but a drop in household spending cast doubt on the
BOJ's prediction that strong consumption will lift prices and
help the bank meet its 2 percent target.
The government downgraded its assessment to say household
spending was weak, compared with the previous month's view that
it was moving sideways, rekindling speculation that the BOJ
might consider further steps next year.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent to $1.0956, and
slipped about 0.3 percent against the yen to 131.56.
Meanwhile, China's yuan firmed against the dollar in line
with the central bank's higher guidance rate, and is set for a
slight weekly gain after seven straight weeks of losses - the
longest weekly losing streak in 20 years.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)