* Japanese output, retail sales fall more than forecast
* Dollar index slips, but still poised for yearly gain
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 28 The dollar held above a two-month
low against the yen in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by
downbeat Japanese economic data and clinging to its recent
ranges in holiday-thinned trading.
Some markets, including Australia and many in Europe, will
remain closed on Monday after Friday's Christmas holiday.
Against the yen, the dollar was last down about 0.1 percent
at 120.28 yen, within sight of the 119-yen level in which
it has not traded since late October, but above its Friday low
of 120.05 yen.
The dollar was up about 0.5 percent against the yen for the
year, but down more than 2 percent for the month so far.
Data released earlier on Monday was yen-bearish, although
the market's reaction was muted.
Japan's industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from
the previous month, more than the median market forecast for a
0.6 percent drop, suggesting that sluggish emerging market
demand continues to cloud the economic outlook.
Separate data showed Japanese retail sales fell 1.0 percent
in November from a year earlier, more than a median market
forecast for a 0.6 percent fall.
Those figures came on the heels of mixed data on Friday,
that rekindled speculation that the Bank of Japan might
eventually opt to take additional stimulus steps to meet its
goal of sustainable 2 percent inflation.
The euro was steady against the yen at 131.84 and
also against the dollar, changing hands at $1.0965.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a
basket of six counterparts, inched down about 0.1 percent to
97.878.
The index was on track to log a loss of more than 2 percent
for the month, but was still up more than 8 percent for the year
after investors positioned for the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely
anticipated first interest rate increase in almost a decade.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)