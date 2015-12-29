* Soured risk sentiment keeps yen near 2-month high vs
dollar
* Canadian dollar struggles near 11-year low vs greenback
* Kiwi climbs to 2-month high on back of higher yields
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 29 The yen was supported against the
dollar on Tuesday as soured risk sentiment favoured the safe
haven Japanese currency, while the Canadian dollar struggled
near an 11-year low against the greenback as crude oil prices
resumed their slide.
The dollar, which has lost some steam against its Japanese
counterpart after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this
month, dipped 0.1 percent to 120.26 yen.
It edged closer to a two-month low of 120.05 plumbed last
week as weaker oil sapped investor risk appetite. The dollar was
on track to eke out a 0.5 percent gain against the yen this
year.
Prices of both Brent and U.S. crude remained under pressure
on Tuesday after dropping more than 3 percent
overnight, reversing a brief rebound as concerns over oversupply
returned. Brent slipped back towards an 11-year low.
The yen was expected to retain its support into the new year
if oil prices continued declining.
"Weak oil prices can push down dollar/yen by continuing to
negatively impact high yield bonds, which in turn will worsen
overall risk sentiment," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Under such conditions, the other yen crosses should also
retain support going forward after gaining steadily since the
summer," he said.
The euro was on course to lose about 9 percent versus the
yen in 2015 and the Australian dollar was headed for a
10 percent loss against the Japanese currency.
Tumbling commodity prices have rattled the U.S. high yield
bond market by increasing fears of defaults by companies tied to
moves in oil. The iShares iBoxx high yield corporate bond ETF
dropped to a four-year low this month.
The euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.0988. Trading has
thinned as participants have closed out their positions before
the year's end, confining the common currency to a narrow
$1.0944-1.1000 range over the past three sessions.
The common currency has dropped 9 percent in 2015, sliding
to a 12-year low of $1.0457 in March.
A debt crisis in Greece and a divergence in monetary
policies of the Fed and the European Central Bank were some of
the factors that pushed down the euro this year, although it is
yet to reach parity with the dollar as some had forecast.
The Canadian dollar edged up slightly to C$1.3876
to the greenback after losing 0.7 percent overnight, when it
went as low as C$1.3915. The loonie still remained in striking
distance of an 11-year low of C$1.4003 against the dollar hit
earlier this month.
The Australian dollar, another commodity currency, stood
little changed at $0.7258 after touching a five-day low
of $0.7246.
The Aussie was enroute for a loss of nearly 13 percent in
2015, hit by factors including central bank monetary easing
earlier in the year, sliding commodities and fears of an
economic slowdown in China, Australia's key trading partner.
The New Zealand dollar stepped up to a two-month high of
$0.6866. The allure of relatively high New Zealand
yields have recently shored up the kiwi, though it was still
headed for a 12 percent drop versus the greenback in 2015.
