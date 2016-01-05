* USD hits 11-wk low, euro touches 8-mth trough vs yen
overnight
* Asian stocks extends losses, continue to keep yen in bid
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 5 The yen stood tall against the
dollar and euro on Tuesday as a continuing selloff in global
equities suppressed investor appetite for risk and kept the
safe-haven yen in demand.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 119.32 yen after
losing as much as 0.7 percent overnight, when it plumbed an
11-week low of 118.705. The euro was down 0.1 percent at 129.23
yen after sinking to an eight-month trough of 128.69
overnight.
Global equities dropped sharply on Monday after a 7 percent
slide in Chinese stocks triggered by weak economic indicators
rekindled concerns over global growth. Risk sentiment remained
fragile, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dropping 0.3 percent early on
Tuesday.
"The Japanese yen could outperform amid a continued retreat
in expectations for further near-term BOJ (Bank of Japan)
easing. This would leave the currency well positioned to benefit
from any softer U.S. data flow or rise in risk aversion.
Tactically we favour USD/JPY shorts," wrote currency strategists
at CitiFX.
The yen also stands to benefit against the dollar should
Chinese stock market weakness continue and dent expectations
centred on the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for a
second time after tightening last month - the first time in
nearly a decade.
The Australian dollar, which took a heavy knock overnight
due to its status as a proxy of China-related trades, extended
losses. The Aussie was down 0.1 percent at $0.7184
after tanking 1.3 percent on Monday.
The New Zealand dollar was also bruised, down 0.1 percent at
$0.6745 after an overnight fall of 1.1 percent.
The Canadian dollar wobbled as crude oil prices pared
earlier gains and fell on Tuesday, with worries about China
overcoming an earlier rally supported by Middle East tensions.
The dollar stood little changed at C$1.3884 after
surging 0.9 percent against the loonie overnight.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)