By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 5 The yen's rally against the dollar
and euro stalled on Tuesday after as a slide in China's share
markets halted, although the dealers remained on guard as it was
uncertain whether Chinese equities had found a bottom.
The euro earlier touched 129.08 to the low-risk, safe-haven
yen after trimming losses to stand at 129.375. The
common currency sank to an eight-month trough of 128.69
overnight.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 119.59 yen. The
greenback plumbed an 11-week low of 118.705 on Monday as
equities worldwide dropped sharply after Shanghai shares
sank 7 percent on weak economic indicators that rekindled global
growth concerns.
Shanghai shares managed to limp up 0.2 percent on Tuesday
after Chinese regulators said they may restrict stock sales by
major shareholders.
"China looks to be the main theme for 2016, as developments
there could unsettle equities while disrupting the Fed's
intended rate hike schedule," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"China risk adds a layer of support to the yen, which
already looks to appreciate this year as Japan's current account
surplus grows at a faster-than-expected pace," he said.
Japan posted a current account surplus for the 16th straight
month in October as the trade balance swung to a surplus,
Ministry of Finance data showed last month.
The prospect of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) holding off from
loosening monetary policy further in an attempt to preserve its
dwindling arsenal of easing measures was also seen propping up
the yen.
"The Japanese yen could outperform amid a continued retreat
in expectations for further near-term BOJ easing. This would
leave the currency well positioned to benefit from any softer
U.S. data flow or rise in risk aversion. Tactically we favour
USD/JPY shorts," wrote currency strategists at CitiFX.
The Australian dollar, which took a heavy knock overnight
due to its status as a proxy of China-related trades, found
breathing space. The Aussie was up 0.2 percent at $0.7205
after tanking 1.3 percent on Monday.
The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.6747 after an
overnight fall of 1.1 percent.
The Canadian dollar steadied as crude oil prices rose
modestly.
The dollar was flat at C$1.3911 after surging
roughly 1 percent to as high as C$1.3983 against the loonie
overnight.
The euro traded at $1.0820, pushing away from a
one-month trough of $1.0781 touched on Monday as
flight-to-quality pushed down Treasury yields and weighed on the
dollar.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)