* Yen at near 3-month high vs dollar, 9-month high vs euro
* Euro hit by soft euro zone inflation data
* Pound near 9-month low vs dollar on EU referendum worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 6 The yen vaulted to a near
three-month high against the dollar and multi-month highs versus
other currencies on Wednesday as investors sought shelter in
low-risk assets after weak economic news from China and a
possible nuclear test in North Korea.
The yen jumped as much as 0.6 percent to 118.35 to the
dollar, its highest level since Oct. 15. Against the
euro, it rose to 127.435 per euro, its strongest
level since April last year.
Yen buying started after China's central bank set the yuan
at a much weaker level than Tuesday's close, a move that sparked
fresh speculation that Beijing wants a weaker yuan as its
economy loses momentum.
That was quickly followed by a closely-watched survey on
China's services industries that showed the sector expanded at
its slowest pace in 17 months in December.
Hurting already weak risk sentiment was an earthquake that
appears to have been man-made near a known nuclear testing site
in North Korea, which was detected by several monitoring
agencies.
"There are lots of worrying headlines. Our research shows
investor sentiment is weak. When sentiment is so weak like this,
people don't make fresh investment," said Bart Wakabayashi,
chief of forex at State Street.
"It just feels worrying, from the beginning of year."
All of these came after investors started the new year on
sober note, following disappointing manufacturing surveys in
China and the United States, plunges in Chinese shares and
heightened tension in the Middle East following Saudi Arabia's
execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
Yen buying was notable against risk-sensitive currencies
such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollar.
The Australian dollar fell to a three-month low of 84.30 yen
, falling more than 1 percent. The kiwi fell 1.4
percent.
The British pound slipped to a 14-month low of 173.88
, erasing all of its gains made after the Bank of
Japan's monetary easing in October 2014.
Traders say markets need clearer evidence of solid growth,
particularly in the U.S., considered one of the brighter spots
in the global economy, to change the mood.
"If the upcoming U.S. job data disappoints investors, risk
appetite will not come back for a while," said Takako Masai,
head of market research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo, referring to
the closely-watched U.S. data due on Friday.
Wednesday will see surveys on the service sector business
sentiment in the United States and major European economies.
Given the service sector is making up for the weakness in
the manufacturing sectors in many countries, any disappointment
could further undermine investor sentiment.
The European currencies were softer also against the dollar
on their own woes.
The euro stood at $1.0766, having fallen 0.8 percent
the previous day after data showed euro zone core inflation
slowed for a second consecutive month in December.
That reinforced expectations the European Central Bank will
have to add further monetary stimulus to avert deflation.
Some traders also see news the U.S. Justice Department sued
Volkswagen for up to $48 billion for allegedly
violating environmental laws as weighing on the euro.
The British pound extended its losses, pressured by the risk
of a destabilising referendum, expected later this year, on
whether to stay in the European Union.
Having hit a nine-month low of $1.4638 overnight,
the unit stood at $1.4659 in early Asian trade.
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday bowed to
pressure to allow government ministers to campaign to leave the
European Union in an upcoming referendum, heading off the
prospect of multiple resignations from his top team.
The Canadian dollar hit a 12-year low of C$1.4039 per dollar
as oil prices slipped back towards 11-year
lows.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)