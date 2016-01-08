* Yen hit after PBOC guides yuan higher and helps risk
appetite
* PBOC sets higher yuan fix for first time in 9 trading days
* Dollar awaits nonfarm payrolls data
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 8 The yen reversed course and
sagged against the dollar while the Australian dollar rebounded
on Friday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a higher
yuan guidance rate for the first time in nine days.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 118.305 yen, pulling
away from a 4-1/2-month low of 117.33 struck overnight as the
region's equity markets bounced after a brutal week.
The greenback was still poised to lose 1.7 percent this
week, which saw risk appetite battered globally and benefit the
safe-haven yen after China guided the yuan sharply lower,
stoking worries about the health of the world's second-largest
economy.
"Much of the recent market reaction has been psychological
-it is not as if the Chinese economy has gone into a sharp and
sudden deterioration. Sure, Chinese shares have weakened, but
keep in mind they experienced a big bubble phase quite
recently," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in
Tokyo.
Shanghai shares are on track for a 10 percent loss
this week, pressured by fears of large share sales, worries
about the slowing economy and confusion over the country's
foreign exchange policy.
"Most psychologically-driven reactions subside after five
trading days or so. The yen had gained for five straight
sessions, so it may have peaked for the time being," Fukaya
said.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
China-related trades, was last up 0.6 percent at $0.7057
. The Aussie, which hit a three-month low of $0.6981
overnight, was still on track to end the week three percent
lower.
The PBOC on Friday strengthened the yuan's midpoint rate
for the first time in nine days on Friday, fixing it
at 6.5636 per dollar, compared with the previous fix of
6.5646.
As successively weaker fixings rolled out earlier this week,
offshore yuan fell to a record low since trading started
in 2010 and onshore spot yuan sank to a near
five-year trough.
While the yuan got some respite on Friday after the PBOC's
higher guidance fix and reports it was intervening in the spot
market, China was expected to continue allowing the yuan to
weaken in the longer term in a bid to help its exporters and
remain competitive against its regional rivals, among other
incentives.
Moreover, China's central bank is under increasing pressure
from policy advisers to let the yuan fall quickly and sharply as
its recent gradual softening is thought to be doing more harm
than good.
"Managing a stable USD/CNY, monetary policy autonomy, and an
open capital account simultaneously will be an extremely
difficult outcome to achieve, unless China is prepared to expend
more FX reserves," strategists at Barclays wrote.
"There are already signs that China's resistance to CNY
depreciation is fading."
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
posted their biggest annual drop on record in 2015.
Nearly two-thirds of the drop came between August and
December, hinting at the scope of the central bank's attempts to
stabilise the yuan after its surprise devaluation in August
panicked markets.
With much of the focus on China, the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report due later in the day was relegated to a sideshow.
A strong report could still shift attention back to the
Federal Reserve and prospects of more U.S. interest rate hikes
this year.
Against the greenback, the euro was down 0.4 percent at
$1.0883. The common currency, which struggled against the
dollar and yen this week, surged 1.4 percent overnight - its
biggest one-day gain in a month. Traders said the euro may have
belatedly found support as a safe haven amid the China-driven
tumult.
