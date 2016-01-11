* Yen eases after PBOC sets stronger yuan guidance rate
* But worries of further yuan weakness linger
* Rand slides in early Asia, dlr/rand up as much as 10 pct
* Japan retail trader stop-losses add to rand fall-trader
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 The safe haven yen eased
against the dollar after China's central bank set a stronger
guidance rate for the yuan on Monday, soothing fears that
Beijing is trying to weaken its currency to gain a competitive
export advantage.
China's yuan firmed on Monday after the central bank set the
daily midpoint rate higher for a second day, after allowing it
to weaken for eight consecutive sessions.
For now, the higher guidance rate helped calm market fears
that Beijing may want to engineer a sharper devaluation, said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
But concerns over China's foreign exchange policy lingered,
he added.
"We don't know what will happen tomorrow. If the guidance
rate is set lower tomorrow, we could see the same thing as we
saw before," Okagawa said.
Risk appetite was battered globally last week, benefitting
the yen, after China guided the yuan sharply lower, stoking
worries about the health of the world's second-largest economy
and the outlook for global growth.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 117.25 yen.
Earlier on Monday. Earlier, the dollar had touched a low of
116.70 yen, its lowest level since late August.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, was steady at $0.6956, up from a
four-month low of $0.6927 set earlier on Monday.
Against the yen, the Aussie eased 0.1 percent to 81.50 yen
. It fell to 80.84 yen earlier, the Aussie's lowest
level against the yen since October 2012.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0915, but held well
above Friday's low of $1.0803.
Japan's financial markets were closed for a public holiday,
resulting in thinner trade than usual.
RAND HITS RECORD LOW
The yen had surged broadly in early Asia trade as the South
African rand tumbled, a move that traders said was probably
exacerbated by position unwinding by leveraged margin traders.
The dollar rose as much as 10.3 percent to 17.9950 rand
, sending the South African currency to a fresh record
low. The dollar last stood at 16.7300 rand, up 2.5 percent from
late U.S. trade on Friday.
The rand had already been under pressure against the dollar
after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted
traders to ramp up bets that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates again in March.
Against the yen, the rand slid to as low as 6.7147 yen
, and was last down 2.6 percent from late U.S. trade
on Friday at 7.0074 yen.
The rand's fall was caused by "massive liquidation" of carry
trades in a thin market, and seemed to be partly a result of
stop-loss selling by Japanese retail margin traders, said
Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
"Emerging markets (currencies) sold aggressively after Tokyo
margin servers turned on at 7 a.m. Tokyo," he said, adding that
other emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso also came
under pressure.
The Mexican peso weakened to a historic low of
18.01 pesos per dollar amid concerns over China's slowing
economy and persistent declines in oil prices.
