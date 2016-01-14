* Canadian dollar on defensive as oil prices fall further
* Loonie touches its lowest level since April 2003
* Sterling awaits outcome of BOE's first policy review for
2016
* Indonesian rupiah slips after Jakarta explosions,
gunbattle
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Jan 14 The Canadian dollar
fell to its lowest level since April 2003 on Thursday as oil
prices extended losses, while the Indonesian rupiah slipped
after militant attacks in Jakarta.
The rupiah fell about 1 percent against the dollar at one
point to as low as 13,960 after several explosions and
gunfire were heard in the centre of the Indonesian capital,
witnesses told Reuters.
While the initial reaction among major currencies was
relatively limited, market participants said this could add to
the risk averse sentiment in the market, which has been roiled
this month by renewed concerns about China's economic health and
the outlook for global growth.
"If this turns out to be something that has occurred on a
very large scale, equities could fall and spur buying of the
dollar, as well as the yen," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 117.47
yen.
The low-yielding yen tends to gain in times of market stress
as it is often used as a funding currency for investment in risk
assets, and consequently can rise when there is a retreat from
such assets.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0888.
CANADIAN DOLLAR, STERLING
The Canadian dollar slipped to as low as C$1.4382
per U.S. dollar.
Investors have taken aim at the loonie after Brent crude
dipped below $30 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since
April 2004, fuelling speculation the Bank of Canada could cut
interest rates as early as next week.
Brent crude extended its losses in Asian trade on Thursday
and marked another 12-year low.
The market gave sterling a wide berth even though the
consensus is for the BOE to leave interest rates on hold at its
first monetary policy decision of the year on Thursday.
Some investors suspect the central bank may sound more
dovish given the uncertain global backdrop.
Sterling eased 0.1 percent to $1.4398. Earlier this
week, it fell to $1.4352, its lowest level since June 2010.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)