* Yen broadly firmer, hits three-year highs vs AUD
* Asian stocks set to fall after Wall St tumble
* Canadian dollar slides to near 13-year trough
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 18 The safe-haven yen got off to a
flying start on Monday, while the Australian dollar, usually
sold off in times of market stress, stayed under pressure as
Asian equities geared up for a torrid session following a big
selloff on Wall Street.
Investors also took aim at the Canadian dollar, driving it
to a near 13-year low around C$1.4650 on growing
expectations the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates as early
as this week.
U.S. stocks sank to their lowest since October 2014
as oil prices slid below $30 per barrel and fears grew about the
health of the Chinese economy. A batch of disappointing U.S.
data, including a fall in retail sales, added to worries about
the global economy.
In response, currency investors bought the safe-haven yen,
driving the Japanese unit higher against most peers.
The dollar slid to 116.56 yen, from 117.10 late in
New York. A break below 116.15 - its August trough - will take
the greenback back to one-year lows. It last stood at 116.77.
The euro dipped to a one-week low of 127.48 yen,
while the Aussie dollar was pinned near Friday's three-year
trough of 79.52 yen.
Against the U.S. dollar, sterling languished at a 5-1/2 year
low below $1.4300, while the Aussie was a whisker away
from a seven-year low of $0.6827 set on Friday.
The outlook for commodity currencies, particularly the
loonie, remained bleak given expectations for further weakness
in oil prices.
Iran is set to add to the global oversupply woes as it gears
up to re-establish its crude oil export program after crippling
sanctions were lifted over the weekend.
"Sustained weakness in the price of oil continues to weigh
on the Canadian economy. The BoC would need to cut at least 50
bp this year to partially counteract the continued slide in
crude oil prices," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to
clients.
U.S. stock exchanges will be closed on Monday in observance
of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Tuesday, China is set to
report its weakest full-year growth figure in 25 years on the
back of slowing output and sagging investments.
(Editing by Chris Reese)