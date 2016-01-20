* Dollar stalls as crude's bounce gives way to fresh selling
TOKYO, Jan 20 The dollar was subdued on
Wednesday as traders took stock of nervous markets after the
U.S. currency's advance against its major rivals stalled amid
crumbling crude oil prices and concerns about the global
economy.
The dollar stood flat at 117.645 yen. The greenback
had risen as far as 118.115 overnight on a bounce in battered
crude oil prices. But it gave up those gains after the rise in
the commodity proved temporary. The dollar also slipped against
the Swiss franc, another safe haven.
The U.S. currency failed to make much headway against the
euro, which stood unchanged at $1.0906.
With the ebb and flow in risk appetite having dictated
movements in major currencies so far this year, the focus
remained on the fortunes of the commodity and equity markets.
"The performance of equities, particularly Wall Street,
dictates the direction of dollar/yen. Equities have developed a
relatively strong correlation with crude, and if the fall by the
commodity should continue, we could see dollar/yen slip below
116.00 soon," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG
Securities in Tokyo.
U.S. crude slid to its lowest level since 2003 after
the International Energy Agency said the global oil glut was set
to last until at least late 2016 due to unseasonably warm
weather and rising supply.
The dollar briefly touched a 4-1/2-month low of 116.51 yen
last week when tumbling oil prices and fears of a China-led
global economic slowdown pummelled risk assets.
The greenback will look for potential relief in the U.S.
housing, construction and consumer price data due later in the
session. Upbeat numbers could help shore up prospects of the
Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again and support the
dollar.
Sterling struggled near a seven-year low after being hit
overnight by dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney. The BOE head said he had no set timetable for raising
interest rates, warning of more damage to come from a slowing
Chinese economy.
The pound was at $1.4176 after falling to $1.4130
on Tuesday, its lowest since March 2009.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
China-related trades, was down 0.1 percent at $0.6901.
The Aussie had surged 0.6 percent overnight as battered Shanghai
shares rallied, and the focus remains on whether Chinese
equities can sustain their gains.
